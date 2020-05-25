Montenegro officially declared ‘coronavirus-free’ – Armenian News

Montenegro is officially coronavirus- complimentary after 68 days with the infection, Montenegro-news.com records, pointing out the Institute for Public Health.

The nation therefore ends up the very first European state to defeat Covid-19 The initially energetic situation was identified on 17 March, and also MNE was the last area in Europe to capture the coronavirus.

“Since yesterday’s press conference of the situation, IJZCG laboratories have completed the analysis of 140 samples, among which there were no new cases of COVID-19 infection. Also, in Montenegro, there are no active cases of COVID-19,” they stated in a declaration.

The supervisor of the Institute for Public Health, Boban Mugo ša, stated that completion of the coronavirus epidemic in Montenegro if there are no brand-new situations, can be revealed at the start of June.

“If there is no case of coronavirus by June 2, then we can say that we are done with this epidemic,” Mugo ša claimed.