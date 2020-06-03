Montenegro declares end of COVID-19 epidemic – Armenian News

Montenegro’s Coordinating Body for Infectious Diseases declared the end of coronavirus epidemic within the nation as instructed by the Institute for Public Health, Ba.n1info.com reviews, citing the Podgorica Government’s Twitter account.

The tweet stated all of the anti-corona measures could be annulled, however because the pandemic was not over but, “the measures against the import of the virus” would stay in place.

Montenegro was the final nation in Europe to declare the epidemic outbreak on March 26. The final affected person within the Adriatic state recovered on May 24.