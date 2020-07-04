Montana’s Greg Gianforte suspends in-person campaigning after wife, running mate attended event with Kimberly Guilfoyle

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of others, they will self-quarantine, be tested for COVID-19, and suspend in-person campaign events pending test results,” the spokesperson said.

Gianforte was in Washington, DC, this week during the event as the House was in session, the spokesperson said.

This is Gianforte’s second bid for the governor’s mansion after losing four years back to current Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat who’s running for Senate in 2010. Gianforte will face Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney in November.