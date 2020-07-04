Montana’s Greg Gianforte suspends in-person campaigning after wife, running mate attended event with Kimberly Guilfoyle

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of others, they will self-quarantine, be tested for COVID-19, and suspend in-person campaign events pending test results,” the spokesperson said.
Gianforte was in Washington, DC, this week during the event as the House was in session, the spokesperson said.
This is Gianforte’s second bid for the governor’s mansion after losing four years back to current Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat who’s running for Senate in 2010. Gianforte will face Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney in November.
A loyal supporter of Trump, Gianforte made national headlines throughout his 2017 special election to Congress when that he was accused of assaulting a reporter. Trump praised Gianforte’s behavior at the time, saying, “any guy who can do a body slam … he’s my guy.” Gianforte eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault.
Gianforte now joins a bunch of members of Congress who have had to self-quarantine in the past couple of months due to getting into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus, while a few members have tested positive themselves. Most recently, Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander announced a 14-day self-quarantine in May after a staffer in his office tested positive.
This story has been updated with extra information.