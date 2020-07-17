Montage mocks CNN, MSNBC anchors for claiming Trump’s at ‘war’ with everything

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace told viewers that Trump has been at “war” with Dr. Anthony Fauci, women, children, science, his own executive branch, the FBI, law enforcement, the whistleblower from the Ukraine scandal, as well as five separate instances where there was a “war on justice.”

CNN hosts Brian Stelter and S.E. Cupp as well as MSNBC hosts Joy Reid, Joe Scarborough, and Mika Brzezinski all agreed that Trump has a “war” against the media.

CNN ANCHORS TRASH TRUMP OVER PHOTO-OP WITH GOYA PRODUCTS

Meanwhile, CNN anchor Jake Tapper insisted Trump has also waged war “on the truth.” CNN analyst John Avlon similarly discussed Trump’s “war on reality.”

MSNBC’s Reid also noted Trump’s “war on immigrants” and “Amazon” and her colleague Chris Hayes addressed Trump’s “war on absentee ballots” and “the intelligence community” in addition to Ali Velshi’s claim of the president’s “war on Obamacare.”

CNN’s Don Lemon also spoke about Trump’s “war on the NFL” while daytime anchor Alisyn Camerota reported on his “war on face masks.”

The supercut ends with MSNBC host Al Sharpton discussing Trump’s “war on Christmas.”