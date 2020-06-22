Monsters are heinous, but they need collaborators to do their dirty work | Suzanne Moore | US news

Where is Ghislaine Maxwell? Where? I sat through the four episodes of Filthy Rich, the Netflix documentary on Jeffrey Epstein. I had to force myself, not since it was so upsetting – which, needless to say, it also was – but because the tales of his sexual abuse were so monotonous. Brave and defiant, his victims had to numb themselves slightly to tell and retell what happened to them when they were as young as 14. The interviews with the monster himself, as always, were disappointingly banal. Monsters often are tediously ordinary. The magnetic charm, the immense intellect, is one of the biggest delusions of “true crime”. See also Ted Bundy.

Anyway Ghislaine, accused of procuring underage girls for Epstein, is said to be a free woman in Paris, living in the swanky 8th arrondisement. French law prevents her extradition. Many of these implicated in Epstein’s world of obscene exploitation, including all the art world and socialite scum, must have a clue where she is. Alleged scum, I ought to say. They love their children the same as we do. Sure.

When I watched the speech to university graduates that Ivanka Trump had recorded yesterday, I felt a surge of blood-thumping hate so difficult I thought I might be having a mini-stroke. Is she actually worse than her father? Is this my internalised misogyny? Is she not merely another victim, like Ghislaine?

But it’s not merely women, can it be? I start to see the collaborators every-where. I have considered this since i have was a young child and find out about the second world war. I thought from the young age about who fall into line if told by some authority this was the best time to round up the “undesirables”. I’ve always known myself to be an “undesirable”.

To today, I can enter a chichi party and pick them out. Most of them would do it not because they were “bad” people but because they had mouths to feed and rents to pay. In the end, it’s all just paperwork and nothing ever really happens, they would say. Some would do it because they cover themselves in muck each day as they climb the greasy pole, and call it “human nature”. Some would do it in a halfhearted way, losing only a little sleep but wondering also if the undesirables hadn’t got a little out of hand lately.

My friends, I will mostly say, would be incompetent at collaboration. Partly because they are my friends and partly because they cannot be bothered to fill out the forms, or would lose them. The resistance would haphazard, messy, argumentative – but it would be fierce.

Every day I see them, the enablers, in big ways and small. I’ve a list; it might fill this entire newspaper. Let’s choose names you realize. Dr Anthony Fauci: man, you are a doctor yet for way too long you watched as Trump spouted drivel. Dr Deborah Birx: I understand you haven’t been seen since that he started referring to drinking bleach, but why didn’t you start wailing like a banshee? Mike Pence: you will get your comeuppance. One day you will end up alone in a room with a strange woman, and believe me you won’t want it. The entire Republican party: you sink this low for power? Really? The evangelical right: you imagine the president has Christian values?

As for the Democratic party – you think some creepy guy surpasses many smart women?

Chris Whitty, Patrick Vallance and you boffins who stand alongside floundering politicians talking of our Covid-19 success: why allow your presence to support this lie? The Johnson family: blood is not thicker than water, it’s just thick. Why pretend Boris Johnson could be the right man for the task or should even be back at work? The cabinet: you have the collective moral fibre of a whelk. Shops before schools? What?



It’s tempting to concentrate on a few bad apples. But none people are innocent

Nick Clegg: you could have been a contender and now you’re shilling for Zuckerberg. That level of collusion knows no bounds.

All you civil servants who loyally carry on doing work for Dominic Cummings, even though that he openly disrespects you: one rogue tweet ain’t enough. The the main Labour party that could perhaps not and wouldn’t listen to what the electorate was saying as it did not fit its purity spiral of a world view: ever thought you got it a teensy bit wrong?

Nigel Farage, now so discredited few may even collaborate with him.

The great and the nice, worrying about property prices. Journalists who said they would leave Westminster but never did. Journalists full stop. I know. Don’t start.

All people who say that Black Lives Matter and vaguely hope that gets sorted out soon.

See, it’s so much easier to focus everything on a couple of bad apples, isn’t it? The two-minute hate. But none people are innocent. Just comprehend when and where you collaborate – and stop.

Take a knee. A knee on a neck. We are the good ones – we all know what’s right when it comes to that choice, surely? No one would collude with the wrongdoers, would they? I beg to differ. My list stretches into the far distance.