Monster Jam Steel Titans – Nintendo Switch

Real trucks. Real action. Monster Jam! Monster Jam steel Titans delivers the complete monster Jam experience for everybody to enjoy! All the trucks, stunts, stadiums, racing and massive air in one game! Play in various game modes including stadium and outdoor racing, various Stunt challenges and destruction modes!

Total destruction including breaking body panels, deforming junker cars as well as demolishing the environment!

Perform your favorite stunts! Bicycles, Stoppies, Moonwalks, Walk its, Cyclones, Pogos, power outs and Back-Flips!

Hear the roar of huge crowds inside 12 stadiums packed with fans on your road to the Monster Jam world Finals!

Explore and smash through the environment in a massive Outdoor world!