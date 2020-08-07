Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – Nintendo Switch



Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate is the follow-up to Monster Hunter Generations, and marks the Monster Hunter series’ debut on Nintendo Switch as an exclusive. Hunters can face off against the largest roster of unique monsters in any Monster Hunter game to date. Players take on the role of a brave hunter challenging larger than life beasts that yield valuable resources used for crafting unique weapons and equipment. Accept hundreds of quests solo or with friends in this nostalgic look back at the series’ beginnings and evolutions. Along the hunter’s journey, players must defend each of the game’s four villages from major threats known as the Fated Four, plus an even more dangerous new Elder Dragon. Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) Content Description: Blood, crude humor, mild violence, mild suggestive themes This game features a blend of classic gameplay and unique new twists, brand new explorable areas and monsters, plus returning fan-favorites like the lightning fast Zinogre and the stealthy long-tailed Nargacuga. Fans will be able to play in tabletop mode or in handheld mode on-the-go with up to three other hunters locally or online when it releases on August 28, 2018. Number of players upto 4.

Co-op multiplayer – join up and hunt online with up to three other hunters, or meet-up and play together via local play.

Play anywhere! – with Nintendo Switch, for the first time gamers have the flexibility to either play online with friends on a TV in tabletop mode or play on-the-go in handheld mode.

New level of challenge – “g” rank is introduced to test experienced hunters’ battle tactics. Formidable versions of familiar foes enter the fields with different moves and abilities never before.

Highly customizable gameplay – Expanding on the four Styles and supermoves called Hunter Arts introduced in Generations, two Styles are introduced for even further refined personalization options