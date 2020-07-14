Monopoly Game of Thrones Board Game for Adults



Game of Thrones meets the fast-dealing property trading game in this Monopoly game for got fans. The game board, packaging, tokens, money, chance cards, and game pieces are all inspired by the popular TV series from Hbo. Move around the board buying as many game of Thrones properties as you can. The more you own, the more rent you can collect from opponents. The last one with money when all other players have gone bankrupt, wins. The game of Thrones Monopoly game makes a great gift for enthusiasts of the show.

official HBO licensed product Copyright 2018 Home box office, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Hbo and related trademarks are the property of home box office, Inc. Based on the hit TV series from HBO: Game of Thrones fans can travel the legendary lands of Westeros as you buy, sell, and trade locations from the seven Kingdoms in this edition of the Monopoly game

Great houses game tokens: The 6 Monopoly game tokens are inspired by the Honorary sigils of the great houses; who will you pledge your loyalty to?

Game of Thrones themed money and graphics: Includes 42 gold Dragon and 53 silver stags cardboard Coins, and the game board and box feature graphics inspired by the Hbo TV show game of Thrones

Holdfasts and castles: This version of the Monopoly game includes 32 holdfasts and 12 castles in place of houses and hotels, and the properties are locations from the TV show

Game of Thrones theme song: Features iron throne card holder with a musical stand that plays the game of Thrones theme song; press the button on the stand to play it

To find cards make sure to lift up the music box, The cards are packed in a well underneath.