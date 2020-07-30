MONODEAL Open Ear Headphones Earbuds Wireless Bone Conduction Headset Bluetooth Sports Headphone for Cycling Jogging Running Driving



MONODEAL Open Ear Headphones Bluetooth



Mic Function

This bluetooth headphones with mic which ensures you having a conversation even in any environment conveniently. In addition, you can easily refuse to answer the phone by double pressing the power key when needed.

Exercise Headphones

Wireless bluetooth headphones in high stability is great for indoor or outdoor sports: running, jogging, hiking, cycling, doing yoga, exercising

Long Battery Life

It takes only 2 hours to charge this headset fully.With full battery,this headset can work up to 8 hours or support 100 hours standby time.

New Technology – Bluetooth Wireless Headset

Working Time: 8 Hours

Standby Time: 10 Days

Charging: USB (Included)

Bluetooth: 5.0 Technology

Sweatproof

Package:

1 Piece Bone Conduction Headphone

1 Piece USB Cable

Bluetooth Wireless Headphones



Sports Bone Headphone

Deliver exceptional sound quality to let you enjoy the music

Wireless Earphones

Suits for using in occasions freely: Home, Office, Car Driving, Gym, Cyling, Outdoor Activities,ect.

Open Ear Headphones

Safety for listening to music and aware of surroundings

【Air Open Ear Headphone】This wireless headphones is very comfortable to wear with immersive design even in long time using. Ultra-light body bring no any stress to your ear. Felexible titanium alloy wraparound supports 360 degree bending without deformation.

【Safe Sport Headphones】Since this headphones for running don’t seal around or even touch the ear canal, it allow you listening to music and aware of surroudings. Ergonomic design ensures more stable wearing that do not affect the movement during sports.

【Wireless & Waterproof】Bluetooth 5.0 technology of this bone conduction earbuds provides faster signal transmission and more stable connection.This ear phone is compatible with Android, IOS smartphones and windows. Waterproof rating of IPX 6 that allows you sports sweating and even in rain days.

【10 Hours Audio Play】Full charge of these running headphones wireless supports for 10 continuous hours playing.Volueme is adjustable when it is working.Easy charging method that just by USB (Included in Package). Just buy it and enjoy your life.