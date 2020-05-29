Monkeys steal Covid-19 test samples from health worker in India | World news

Monkeys mobbed an Indian health worker and made off with blood samples from coronavirus checks, prompting fears they may have unfold the virus in the native space.

After making off with the three samples this week in Meerut, close to Delhi, the monkeys scampered up close by timber and one then tried to chew its plunder.

The pattern bins have been later recovered and had not been broken, the Meerut medical school superintendent, Dheeraj Raj, instructed AFP on Friday after footage of the incident went viral on social media.

“They were still intact and we don’t think there is any risk of contamination or spread,” Raj mentioned. He mentioned the three individuals whose samples have been stolen had been retested for the virus.

Coronavirus has been detected in animals, although there was no affirmation that the illness can then be handed on to people from them.

India’s coronavirus loss of life toll handed that of neighbouring China on Friday, with 175 new deaths in 24 hours taking the overall to 4,706, in response to official information.

India, dwelling to a number of the world’s most densely populated cities and a creaking healthcare system, is rising as a brand new hotspot with document jumps in new instances in latest days.

In many rural areas, farmers frequently lose crops to monkey populations and have demanded native governments intervene to test their populations.





City authorities in Delhi have used long-tailed langur monkeys to scare away smaller primates from across the Indian parliament.