Monkey business at Knowsley Safari Park after baboons are seen armed with knives and screwdrivers

Animal keepers at a safari park in Merseyside think that some visitors are ‘equipping’ baboons with tools such as knives, screwdrivers and a chainsaw to damage parked cars and trucks.

The baboons at Knowsley safari park have actually been understood to dupe windshield wipers and wing mirrors from the cars and trucks of visitors.

But now keepers claim that some visitors are attempting to assist increase the damage triggered to lorries by the animals by providing weapons ‘for a laugh’, the Sunday Times reports.

One mechanic in Sale understands the monkeys all too well informed the paper: ‘I’ve had 2 consumers this year who ended up being victims of those baboons.

‘The kids begin chirping up stating they desire monkeys all over the cars and truck, and the next thing you understand, you’re driving house with no registration plate.’

However, one park employee has actually been left puzzled by sightings of the baboons wielding weapons and questioned whether the tools had actually been provided to the animals or if they had actually merely taken them from individuals’s tool kits when they dropped in their enclosure.

Another employee stated: ‘The baboons have actually been discovered with knives andscrewdrivers I do question if it’s a few of the visitors handing them out.’

The 550- acre park resumed its doors on June 15 after being okayed by the federal government

Despite ideas regarding where the baboons had actually acquired the weapons, the park think that tales of their animals being armed were absolutely nothing more than an urban legend.

The safari park resumed its doors on June 15 after the federal government okayed for tourist attractions such as zoos and fish tanks to start inviting visitors once again following the coronavirus lockdown.

