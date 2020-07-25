MoniMoto – Smart Motorcycle GPS Tracker and Alarm – Suitable for Scooters, Quad Bike ATVs, Snowmobiles – DIY Installation, No Wiring Required (MM6 – Global)



Ready to use out of the box!

Thousands of satisfied Monimoto owners in the world use it to protect their motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, RVs and other property. Many successful bike recovery cases.

Unbox the device, download the app and set up the tracker. The app will take you through the 5 minute set up process. Once done, hide the device inside your motorcycle (under plastic fairings, under the seat, etc. – be creative and make it really hard for thieves to find!).

How Monimoto works?

When Monimoto detects movement it will search for a keyfob. If the keyfob is not around (thus the owner is not near the vehicle), the device will initiate the alarm procedure – call its owner’s phone and start sending GPS location data to the mobile app every 5 minutes.

Why Monimoto?

Due to prompt alarm call combined with vehicle location detection and reporting via mobile app chances of theft prevention or vehicle recovery with Monimoto are highly increased.

According to various statistics most standard locks and chains, when used in isolation, fail to prevent thefts effectively. Additional security level if used in tandem with e.g. a disc lock and also enables you to recover your bike after theft which would not be possible having a disc lock only.

Monimoto device is not connected to the vehicle’s main battery so you will never have a flat battery issue and will avoid any possible tracker installation costs. Being a wireless system, Monimoto is also much harder to find for thieves as they always look for additional wires on the battery and cut them if found.

What’s in the box:

1 x Monimoto Device – 126x35mm. 1 x Monimoto Key – 41x10mm. 2 x releasable zip ties. 2 x CR123A batteries for Monimoto Device. 1 x CR2450 battery for Monimoto Key. 1 x micro-sized international SIM card with 2 months free subscription.

No wiring – It will never discharge your bike’s battery, no installation cost. No wires – difficult to find for thieves.

Battery powered – 12 months battery life. Replace batteries once in a year.

Phone-call alert – Calls your phone in less than 1 minute if movement is detected. GPS location tracking via mobile app for iOS and Android.

Improved location accuracy with and without GPS signal (e.g. indoors) thanks to 3G and Ublox Celllocate technologies.