Monica Lewinsky among thousands to share ‘last normal photo’ | World news

Robyn Vinter knew one thing was occurring when she noticed a reply from Monica Lewinsky. Vinter, a Leeds-based journalist, had despatched a Saturday morning tweet which contained a easy request: “I would like to see the last normal pic on your phone.”

Within hours she had thousands of replies, together with one from the girl greatest recognized for her half in a political scandal involving the previous US president Bill Clinton.

“I spotted Jon Ronson had replied, and a couple more fairly high-profile people and then I noticed Monica Lewinsky had,” she mentioned. “I thought: that’s weird, how did she find my little tweet out of nowhere? Then I saw there were thousands of replies.”

Vinter’s easy tweet quickly took on a lifetime of its personal, with nearly 8,000 replies, revealing individuals’s want for a glimpse of life earlier than lockdown. The hashtag #lastnormalphoto started trending this weekend, with individuals from throughout the globe posting the final image they took earlier than the lockdown measures introduced normal life to an finish in March.









Robyn Vinter places the recognition of #lastnormalphoto down to a mixture of narcissism and nostalgia. Photograph: Public area



Pictures vary from mundane snapshots of life, similar to dad and mom and kids embarking on their ultimate college run earlier than lecture rooms have been closed, to extra joyous events together with birthday events with individuals hugging and chatting in teams – with barely 2cm between them not to mention 2 metres – earlier than lockdown made bodily distancing necessary.

There’s a shot from the Champions League tie between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid on 11 March, whereas a number of individuals despatched pictures from meet-ups with aged kin. Lewinsky despatched a picture of a bouquet of flowers she had received.

“There are a lot of things that people would have chosen to do if they knew it was coming. It’s a frozen moment in time, I suppose,” mentioned Vinter.

Originally impressed by a BBC article, which requested for readers to ship images, the hashtag is the most recent picture callout to grow to be fashionable on social media. Others embody Covid-19 particular themes (#beforesocialdistancing, #sociallydistanced, #nosocialdistancinghere), the nostalgic (#happiertimes, #untilnexttime, #misstheolddays) and the exasperated (#whenwillitend, #2020cancelled).

Vinter, who works for the Yorkshire Post and based the Overtake news web site, says there’s a query mark over whether or not the images are literally the final ones taken earlier than lockdown, or probably the most social-media-friendly possibility.

“You could tell some of them were curated,” she mentioned. “It wasn’t actually their last normal picture. It was one they had chosen because it was cool or they thought it made them look good. So there’s an element of narcissism involved.”

Vinter places the recognition of the hashtag down to a mixture of that narcissism and nostalgia, as individuals scroll via their telephones and pick a snapshot of their former life. “It’s nice for people to reflect on what they were doing especially because life changed so quickly,” she says. “People had a feeling that something was going to happen, but no one knew the necessary extreme it would go to.”

Vinter’s personal entry to the hashtag was of her in a charity store as she sized up a mirror that she was contemplating shopping for. “There was a weird 1970s mirror that I liked, so I’d just taken a picture of it. I wanted to have a think about it and imagine where it might go in my house and then go back for it,” she mentioned.

“Obviously the charity shop is shut, but I’m hoping it’s still there and no one has got to it in the meantime.”