Monica Bellucci, 55, exudes sophistication in a black jumpsuit as she attends glitzy event in Paris after lockdown restrictions are eased – Armenian News

She rarely puts a foot wrong with regards to fashion.

And Monica Bellucci looked the picture of sophistication as she attended the Jam Capsule exhibition opening night at the Grande Halle de La Villette in Paris on Monday.

After several months in lockdown, the Italian actress, 55, clothed for the occasion and looked gorgeous in a black flared jumpsuit, the Daily Mail reports.

Monica teased a hint of cleavage in the jumpsuit which had a low cut neckline with a a ribbon tie at the bust.

The striking actress complemented the design with white heels and showcased her age-defying beauty by sweeping her brunette hair from her face.

Monica posed for a photo with director Tom Volf ahead of the showcase.

Monica was seen at the event without her man Nicolas Lefebvre, 36, who she has been thought to be dating since May 2017, four years after her split from ex-husband Vincent Cassell.

The actress first confirmed she was seeing some body in an interview with Paris Match last November, but stayed coy about her partner’s identity.

Admitting they had been dating a while and things were going well, she said of her new man: “The man I share my life with doesn’t have the same job as me, but he travels a lot. His rhythm of life complements mine.”