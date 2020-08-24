Mongoose React Electric Kids Scooter, Boys & Girls Ages 8+, Max Rider Weight Up To 175lbs, Varrying Max Speed, Aluminum Handlebars and Frame, Rear Foot Brake, Battery and Charger Included



Price: $119.99

(as of Aug 24,2020 08:39:22 UTC – Details)

From the manufacturer

Mongoose React E1

Mongoose React E2

Age Range/Weight Limit

Ages 8+/120lbs

Ages 8+/120lbs

Ages 13+/176lbs

Top Speed

6mph

10mph

15mph

Battery Range

7.5 Miles/Charge

8.5 Miles/Charge

6 Miles/Charge

Charge Time (Standard 110v)

5 Hours

6 Hours

3 Hours

Battery Type

Lead Acid

Lead Acid

Lithium

Motor Type

Belt Drive Motor

Belt Drive Motor

Hub Drive Motor

Handlebars

Fixed Height

Fixed Height

Adjustable Height/Folding

Brake Type

Rear Foot

Rear Foot

Rear Foot/E-Brake

Wheel Type

145mm Urethane

145mm Urethane

152mm Rubber

Kickstand

Not Included

Included

Included

Rider Profile: This fun-to-ride, Mongoose React E1 Electric Scooter is perfect for young kids to ride around the neighborhood and is designed for riders ages 8 and up, with a maximum weight limit of 120 pounds.

Motor and Throttle: The Mongoose React E1 features a low-maintenance and ultra-quiet kick start belt drive motor that tops out at 6 MPH. To get up to speed, kick start the scooter and use the push button throttle to accelerate.

Battery and Charging: Powered by a long-lasting lead acid battery, the React E1 electric scooter can travel up to 7. 5 miles on a single charge. Charger included.

Wheels and Brakes: Durable 145 mm urethane wheels offer a smooth and stable ride while the rear foot brake disengages the motor to make stopping safe and simple.

Frame and Coasting: The Mongoose React E1’s lightweight aluminum frame makes it easy to transport and store and when the battery runs out, the React E1 converts into a kick scooter for resistance-free riding to keep the fun going.

Sport type: Skateboarding