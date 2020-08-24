Mongoose React Electric Kids Scooter, Boys & Girls Ages 8+, Max Rider Weight Up To 175lbs, Varrying Max Speed, Aluminum Handlebars and Frame, Rear Foot Brake, Battery and Charger Included

Price: $119.99
From the manufacturer
Mongoose React E1
Mongoose React E2
Age Range/Weight Limit
Ages 8+/120lbs
Ages 8+/120lbs
Ages 13+/176lbs
Top Speed
6mph
10mph
15mph
Battery Range
7.5 Miles/Charge
8.5 Miles/Charge
6 Miles/Charge
Charge Time (Standard 110v)
5 Hours
6 Hours
3 Hours
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Lead Acid
Lithium
Motor Type
Belt Drive Motor
Belt Drive Motor
Hub Drive Motor
Handlebars
Fixed Height
Fixed Height
Adjustable Height/Folding
Brake Type
Rear Foot
Rear Foot
Rear Foot/E-Brake
Wheel Type
145mm Urethane
145mm Urethane
152mm Rubber
Kickstand
Not Included
Included
Included
Rider Profile: This fun-to-ride, Mongoose React E1 Electric Scooter is perfect for young kids to ride around the neighborhood and is designed for riders ages 8 and up, with a maximum weight limit of 120 pounds.
Motor and Throttle: The Mongoose React E1 features a low-maintenance and ultra-quiet kick start belt drive motor that tops out at 6 MPH. To get up to speed, kick start the scooter and use the push button throttle to accelerate.
Battery and Charging: Powered by a long-lasting lead acid battery, the React E1 electric scooter can travel up to 7. 5 miles on a single charge. Charger included.
Wheels and Brakes: Durable 145 mm urethane wheels offer a smooth and stable ride while the rear foot brake disengages the motor to make stopping safe and simple.
Frame and Coasting: The Mongoose React E1’s lightweight aluminum frame makes it easy to transport and store and when the battery runs out, the React E1 converts into a kick scooter for resistance-free riding to keep the fun going.
Sport type: Skateboarding