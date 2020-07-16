Mongolian Teenager Dies Of Bubonic Plague After Eating Infected Marmot

A 15-year-old boy in western Mongolia has died of bubonic plague after eating an infected marmot.

According to the country’s health ministry spokesperson Narangerel Dorj, two other teens who also ate the mammal were being treated with antibiotics. The Mongolian government imposed a quarantine in the region where the cases occurred. Officials noted that the 15 people who had contact with the deceased boy were released from quarantine on Sunday and are receiving antibiotics.

Authorities have warned the public not to hunt or eat marmots (pictured above) — large squirrel-like rodents that live in burrows in the North Asian grassland — as the plague is found in these animals, as well as some other wild animals in parts of Mongolia, northwestern China, and eastern Russia.

The official announcement, which also urged the public to report dead animals, said the warning to avoid eating marmot would last through the end of 2020.