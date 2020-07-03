Mongolia has quarantined a region next to the Chinese border after an outbreak of the bubonic plague.

Two suspected cases of the plague – which can be linked to the consumption of marmot meat – have been identified, health experts announced on Wednesday.

Lab studies confirmed that two unidentified individuals had contracted the illness approximately Khovd, Mongolia’s National Center for Zoonotic Disease (NCZD) said in a statement.

The provincial capital in western Mongolia is currently in quarantine.

According to local media, vehicles have been barred from entering the area temporarily.

Lab tests confirmed that two unidentified individuals had contracted the sickness in the region of Khovd (shown with this locator map), Mongolia’s National Center for Zoonotic Disease (NCZD) said in a statement

The NCZD analysed samples from 146 different people and also require had connection with the two individuals infected.

In addition 504 second-contact individuals were identified.

The bacterial infection can kill adults within 24 hours or even treated in time.

Local reports suggested that the victims were a 27-year-old male and a new woman, even though her age is not known.

The plague is spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as for instance marmots.

Two suspected cases of the black plague – which can be linked to the consumption of marmot meat – have been identified, health experts announced on Wednesday. Pictured is a Mongolian marmot

It uses a couple died of bubonic plague in the western Mongolian province of Bayan-Ulgii in April 2019, after eating raw marmot meat.

Some 158 everyone was put under intensive medical supervision in the province after getting into contact directly or indirectly with the couple who died.

A man named Citizen T, aged 38, died on April 27 after hunting and eating marmot meat.

His pregnant wife, 37, died three days later, reported The Siberian Times, leaving their four young ones orphaned.

Top medic Dr N. Tsogbadrakh said the plague had ‘affected the man’s stomach’ after he ate the meat and gave it to his wife.

The plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, which is usually found in small mammals and their fleas.

The bacterium was linked to the Black Death which wiped out higher than a third of Europe’s populace in the 14th century and to subsequent plague outbreaks.

The illness is now treatable with antibiotics but countless people have died of it around the world lately.

Since the 1990s, most human cases have occurred in Africa, according to world health bosses.