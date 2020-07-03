Mongolia quarantines area next to China border due to PLAGUE

Mongolia quarantines region next to Chinese border after outbreak of the PLAGUE
- Lab studies confirmed two individuals contracted the sickness in the region of Khovd
- Vehicles have now been banned from entering the area temporarily as a precaution
- Urgent checks were carried out on 146 individuals with whom they certainly were in contact
Mongolia has quarantined a region next to the Chinese border after an outbreak of the bubonic plague.
Two suspected cases of the plague – which can be linked to the consumption of marmot meat – have been identified, health experts announced on Wednesday.
Lab studies confirmed that two unidentified individuals had contracted the illness approximately Khovd, Mongolia’s National Center for Zoonotic Disease (NCZD) said in a statement.
The provincial capital in western Mongolia is currently in quarantine.
According to local media, vehicles have been barred from entering the area temporarily.
Lab tests confirmed that two unidentified individuals had contracted the sickness in the region of Khovd
The NCZD analysed samples from 146 different people and also require had connection with the two individuals infected.
In addition 504 second-contact individuals were identified.
The bacterial infection can kill adults within 24 hours or even treated in time.
Local reports suggested that the victims were a 27-year-old male and a new woman, even though her age is not known.
The plague is spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as for instance marmots.
Two suspected cases of the black plague – which can be linked to the consumption of marmot meat – have been identified, health experts announced on Wednesday. Pictured is a Mongolian marmot
It uses a couple died of bubonic plague in the western Mongolian province of Bayan-Ulgii in April 2019, after eating raw marmot meat.
Some 158 everyone was put under intensive medical supervision in the province after getting into contact directly or indirectly with the couple who died.
A man named Citizen T, aged 38, died on April 27 after hunting and eating marmot meat.
His pregnant wife, 37, died three days later, reported The Siberian Times, leaving their four young ones orphaned.
Top medic Dr N. Tsogbadrakh said the plague had ‘affected the man’s stomach’ after he ate the meat and gave it to his wife.
The plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, which is usually found in small mammals and their fleas.
The bacterium was linked to the Black Death which wiped out higher than a third of Europe’s populace in the 14th century and to subsequent plague outbreaks.
The illness is now treatable with antibiotics but countless people have died of it around the world lately.
Since the 1990s, most human cases have occurred in Africa, according to world health bosses.
What may be the bubonic plague and how can it spread?
Plague can be an infectious infection caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, which can be carried by fleas and transmitted between animals.
The bubonic plague – the most common form – is due to the bite of an infected flea and can spread through contact with infectious body fluids or contaminated materials.
Patients may possibly show signs of fever and vomiting and at an advanced stage may develop open sores filled with pus.
It devastated Europe in the Middle Ages, most notably in the Black Death of the 1340s which killed a third or more of the continent’s population.
After the Black Death plague became a common phenomenon in Europe, with outbreaks recurring regularly until the 18th century.
When the Great Plague of 1665 hit, a fifth of individuals in London died, with victims shut in their domiciles and red crosses painted on the entranceway.
Bubonic plague has almost completely vanished from the rich world, with 90 percent of all cases now present in Africa.
It is currently treatable with antibiotics, so long as they are administered quickly.
Still, there has been a few non-fatal cases in the U.S., by having an average of seven reported a year, according to infection control bosses.
From 2010 to 2015 there have been 3,248 cases reported worldwide, including 584 deaths, says the World Health Organisation.
Some plague vaccines have now been developed, but none can be found to everyone.
The WHO does not advocate vaccination with the exception of high-risk groups such as healthcare workers.
Without antibiotics, the bubonic strain can spread to the lungs – where it becomes the more virulent pneumonic form.
Pneumonic plague, which can kill within 24 hours, are able to be offered through coughing, sneezing or spitting.
