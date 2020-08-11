Money offered for info on husband of ‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.– The household of a Florida guy who vanished in 1997 and who appeared on the hit TV series “Tiger King,” has actually employed a legal representative and is using $100,000 in exchange for info to assist resolve the case.

Attorney John Phillips held a press conference in Tampa on Monday and revealed an independent examination into Don Lewis’ disappearance. He likewise stated that on behalf of the Lewis household, he’s submitted a claim versus Lewis’ 2nd better half Carole Baskin in an effort to depose her and get her to speak on the record. He and the household have actually likewise paid for Tampa- location signboards asking for info in the event.

Lewis disappeared a day prior to an arranged journey to Costa Rica and was never ever discovered. He was stated lawfully dead in2002 He and Baskin began the animal sanctuary, which later on ended up being Big Cat RescueCorp in Tampa, Florida.

Three of Lewis’ children were at the press conference. Lewis’ youngest child Gale Rathbone, revealed thankfulness for those thinking about the case.

“Amazingly, our little family tragedy has become your tragedy. Our search for closure and truth has become your mission also,” she stated. “We all know by now that (Lewis) was not a perfect man. But do only the perfect among us deserve justice?”

In an e-mail sent out to the Associated Press on Monday, Baskin stated she would not comment. “It’s been my policy not to talk about …