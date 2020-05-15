Money laundering charges dropped against ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ producer

Malaysian prosecutors have dropped cash laundering charges against a producer on The Wolf of Wall Street.

Riza Aziz, the stepson of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak, reached a settlement with the federal government and was discharged on Thursday with out being formally acquitted, that means that prosecutors can revive the cost.

The anti-graft company stated in a press release that the federal government will get well $107.3m of abroad property concerned within the case — about 43% of the $248m Aziz was accused of having laundered from the 1MDB state funding fund. Riza can also be required to pay an unspecified effective.





The transfer was slammed by Human Rights Watch on Friday as a “triumph for impunity and corruption”. Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad stated he was frightened the choice might set a precedent in graft instances through which “thieves will be let off if they return the stolen money”.

Riza was the third individual in his household to be charged final yr over the 1MDB graft scandal that helped Mahathir’s alliance oust Najib’s long-ruling authorities in May 2018 elections. Both Najib and his spouse Rosmah Mansor face a number of graft charges, and are at the moment on trial. Najib says his household was focused by Mahathir’s authorities as political vengeance.

Riza’s discharge got here underneath present Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s authorities, which got here into energy in March amid political manoeuvring and Mahathir’s resignation. The new authorities contains Najib’s get together, which has a number of different leaders additionally dealing with graft charges.

“Riza Aziz walking free is a triumph for impunity and corruption, and running roughshod over the rights and interests of the Malaysian people,” stated Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch’s deputy Asia director.

“I think letting Riza Aziz go is all about gauging the public’s reaction for potential next steps that could involve Najib. No one should forget that putting a former Malaysian PM on trial was unbelievable to start with and this was never going to be an easy road,” Robertson stated.

Mahathir, a two-time prime minister, stop in February to protest his ally Muhyiddin’s transfer to drag their get together out of the ruling alliance and type a Malay-majority authorities with Najib’s get together and several other others.

Mahathir, 94, stated on Friday that he couldn’t settle for the prosecutor’s settlement with Riza.

“I am worried because there are many other thieves in this country,” he stated. “There is a possibility that in the future, the big criminals that stole a lot of money will be let off if they return the money.”

Najib arrange the 1MDB fund to finance growth in Malaysia when he took workplace in 2009, nevertheless it accrued billions in money owed and US investigators allege at the least $4.5bn have been stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates.

Prosecutors final yr alleged that $248m misappropriated from 1MDB have been channelled into financial institution accounts of Riza’s firm, Red Granite Pictures Inc, which produced movies together with the Martin-Scorsese-directed movie The Wolf of Wall Street, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

US investigators alleged Red Granite used cash stolen from 1MDB to finance Hollywood movies. Red Granite has paid the US authorities $60m to settle claims it benefited from the 1MDB scandal, and the US returned the cash to Malaysia.

The Associated Press contributed to this story