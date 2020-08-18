“Thank you for calling the Clinic of Advanced Biological Computing, this is Dr. Elliott Fisher.”

So started the strangest discussion I have actually had as a reporter, with a time-traveling group of Monero- mining artists from the year 2077.

A number of months back, Andrew Fenton composed a story for Cointelegraph Magazine on crypto-related conspiracy theories That story, and in specific the art work that accompanied it, captured the attention of Fisher and his 3 coworkers– diva and linguist Professor Lee Shoar, engineer Keith Gubbins on bass, and mathematician Sir Anthony Calise on drums.

The 4 guys showed up in 2020 with an objective to alert the mankind about the development of the Lizard People, a race of beings presently living amongst us who are “pulling the strings in government” and sowing false information, such as the concept that the Earth is a sphere.

According to the band, jointly referred to as X OE A-Viii, environment modification that will result in human extinction is a direct outcome of the Lizard People’s desire to terraform the Earth to their own preferred temperature level– which is considerably hotter than is optimum for human presence. And in a week in which Death Valley tape-recorded the greatest proven temperature level ever determined on Earth, the band’s message might barely be more prompt.

“We finally realized what they were doing,” states Shoar, “And we came back to warn humans what they were up to, using the medium of Brutal Truth Music.”

Brutal Truth Music, it needs to be kept in mind, consists of traces of the Sasquatchian language– the native tongue of individuals we understand today mainly through their elusiveness, and by numerous names consisting of Bigfoot, Yeti, and theSasquatch It is to these people that Fisher recommends we should turn, if we are to avoid Earth from falling under the hands of the Lizard People permanently.

What you will check out might show troubling. Discretion is recommended.

They came from a various world …

Fisher and Shoar describe that the Lizard People started occupying the Earth in 1997, after from another location running equipment in the oceans that started to warm the world for some years prior to First Contact.

“A lot of them were taking human form,” statesFisher “But once they grew over six feet… well as they got older they got bigger, which is why we see them a lot more in 2077. They’re now in what they consider their prime age. They live to be about three hundred years old.”

Spotting a Lizard Person can be difficult in 2020, statesFisher

“Mark Zuckerberg, he’s one. I guess you guys had kinda figured that one out. And Elon Musk. He’s a warrior, trying to win people over. He got Joe Rogan replaced by a Lizard Person.”

As for the objective, “We’re hoping to change our timeline,” states Fisher, who explains a dystopian future in which the Lizard People have actually currently eliminated all the giraffes and are approaching an environment that can not support human life. “It was a horrible thing,” he continues reflectively. “And after we brought back dinosaurs in 2050, they tried to weaponize those creatures, which was a mistake because Jurassic dinosaurs — we had it wrong — they were not predatory animals, they were vegan. That was just abusive.”

But the perilous nature of their objective exceeds the massacre of innocent animals– and ideal to the heart of our understanding of truth.

“What the Lizard People are producing online for us to read, is not true. What you think of as conspiracy theories in this age, maybe you start realizing they’re not that far out there. There are still people in 2077 who cling to this crazy idea of a Round Earth, left over from your time.”

Allies in the battle versus Lizard People

Help, nevertheless, is at hand– albeit from an unexpected quarter.

Fisher describes that 2077 marked a prospective pivotal moment in the battle versus Lizard colonization, when the leader of the Sasquatch people, Jerrrry Mitchell, died– triggering the tourists to utilize Calise’s formula for time distortion in order to alter the course of an increasingly-desperate future for humans.

“As soon as the Sasquatch people know that humans stand with them and don’t want to hurt or harm them, they will come into the limelight and they’ll be our number one defense against the Lizard People,” states Fisher.

But interaction with the Sasquatch has actually been stymied throughout the years by a mix of the fundamental shyness of the race, and human efforts to track and catch among their people. And although humans are poorly knowledgeable about particular significant centers of Sasquatch activity, such as northern Michigan and Nepal, interaction in between the races has actually been restricted.

Professor Shoar describes that this requires to alter, rapidly, if humans have any hope of reversing the terraforming procedure, and he shows a variety of expressions that we can utilize to inform the Sasquatch people to the truth that our objectives towards their race are benign.