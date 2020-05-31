Monday tips | Racing News

Racing lastly returns in Britain after a two-month hiatus – and Al Ozzdi can get punters off to a flying begin within the first race of the brand new season at Newcastle, the Betway Welcome Back British Racing Handicap.

The five-year-old has thrived up to now on a Tapeta floor, inserting 5 occasions from 9 tries together with a strong win over a mile again in January.

He also needs to be able to go on this, having already had six runs this 12 months regardless of the shortage of racing in Britain, so health shouldn’t be a difficulty, whereas prime all-weather rider Ben Curtis takes the journey once more for Roger Fell.

In opposition, Heavenly Tale makes her handicapping debut and the well-bred Shamardal filly might provide resistance to the choice if she lives as much as the promise she confirmed early on in her three-year-old season.

Because of the massive demand for entries, the Betway Novice Stakes has been cut up into two aggressive divisions, with Bond’s Boy the decide within the first.

Richard Fahey’s three-year-old had spectacular kind as a juvenile, comfortably breaking his maiden on the first time of asking earlier than an admirable third in a £150,000 gross sales race at Newmarket in October.

The winner that day, Under The Stars, had held her personal in Group races beforehand and runner-up Mild Illusion got here out to win a Listed race, so if Bond’s Boy can reproduce that stage of efficiency off the layoff he may very well be very arduous to beat.

Of the newcomers, Silvestre de Sousa’s mount Freedom Flyer appears to be like probably the most attention-grabbing. The Invincible Spirit colt represents a prime yard and if prepared first day out may very well be a significant hazard.

In the second division, thrilling debutant Continental appears to be like to make a robust begin to her profession.

Unraced at two, the Acclamation filly value £240,000 on the gross sales and proprietor John Dance has been vocal in his optimism about his filly’s means, hoping she could be his subsequent Laurens.

Six furlongs ought to be a perfect journey given her pedigree, and Megan Nicholls’ 3lb declare may very well be notably helpful in what appears to be like positive to be a closely-run affair.

Art Power, who was an eyecatching winner in his remaining juvenile begin, is an apparent essential hazard, as is Magical Journey, however there’s a feeling Continental may need an actual contact of sophistication.

In the Betway Handicap, probably the most priceless race on the cardboard, Good Tidings can redeem himself after a disappointing run on the finish of an in any other case strong three-year-old marketing campaign.

After breaking his maiden on the second time of asking, the John Gosden-trained runner gained his subsequent race after which put in a robust effort to be second at Kempton, adopted by a strong third within the £70,000 London Middle Distance Series Final, the place he missed out by the thinnest of margins.

A strive at a mile and three-quarters proved too far in his remaining begin of the 12 months, however Gosden steps him again to a mile and a half and a mark of 89 nonetheless appears completely acceptable.

Two divisions of the Betway Maiden Stakes carry proceedings to an in depth, with Frankly Darling maybe being the wager of the day within the first.

In her debut, which was over a mile, Frankly Darling was confidently dealt with all through and located her strategy to the entrance with out being requested by Nicky Mackay.

A bit inexperienced when push got here to shove, she discovered one higher within the closing phases, however she regarded filled with promise and her pedigree – by Frankel out of a Listed-winning Daylami mare – suggests she’s going to admire the step as much as 10 furlongs.

Gosden doesn’t make a behavior of shedding all these races, and assuming she handles the Tapeta the remainder of the sector ought to discover her too elegant.

SELECTIONS:

NEWCASTLE: 1.00 Al Ozzdi, 1.35 Motawaafeq, 2.10 Bond’s Boy, 2.45 Continental, 3.20 Tathmeen, 3.55 Rock Of Diamonds, 4.30 Indian Sounds, 5.05 Good Tidings, 5.40 FRANKLY DARLING (NAP), 6.15 Luck On Sunday.

DOUBLE: Frankly Darling and Al Ozzdi.