Monday evening news briefing: New virus symptoms

Self-isolate for those who lose sense of scent and style

It is now formally a coronavirus crimson flag. Loss of style and scent has been outlined as one of the key symptoms of Covid-19 below new authorities steering. Until now, scientific recommendation mentioned an individual ought to solely self-isolate if they’ve a brand new steady cough or fever. Health Editor Laura Donnelly reviews the change follows warnings that as many as half of people with coronavirus may suffer such symptoms – and but have been inspired to return to work. What are the opposite doable symptoms and the way lengthy do they final? Read our comprehensive guide, underpinned with recommendation from main well being consultants, designed to guard you and your loved ones. The coverage change got here as consultants warned the Oxford University vaccine tipped as a “front runner” within the race to develop a jab doesn’t cease the virus in monkeys and will solely be partially efficient. It has raised questions about the vaccine’s likely human efficacy.

As Britain’s demise toll rose by 160 to 34,796 (a determine more likely to improve after the complete image of weekend fatalities emerges), Health Secretary Matt Hancock introduced a ramping up of testing. He mentioned that everybody over the age of 5 who’s displaying Covid-19 symptoms is now eligible for a coronavirus test in the UK. Dominic Raab informed this evening’s Downing Street briefing that it’s a part of the Government’s efforts to trace the unfold of the illness as a way to ease the lockdown.

Future of faculties: ‘Play bubbles’ and segregated desks

The first pictures have emerged of what major faculties would possibly seem like when pupils return. With some youngsters due again within the classroom from June 1, one college has revealed pictures of its social distancing preparations – together with “play bubbles”, segregated desks and one-way corridors. It got here as a Cabinet minister refused to rule out authorized motion for councils who hold faculties shut. With debate raging, we’ve collated the views of your fellow readers. And Science Editor Sarah Knapton explains how reopening faculties might impact the ‘R’ rate.

Royals share backyard favourites as Chelsea goes digital

Between them, they’ve a few of Britain’s most stunning gardens. The Royal Family, led by the Queen, have provided a glimpse of their favorite flowers – sharing particulars as a part of a Royal Horticultural Society drive to spice up morale throughout lockdown. They have named their best-loved crops in every week the place they’d often go to the Chelsea Flower Show, which is that this yr being held just about. View pictures from their own flowerbeds. And, irrespective of how massive your backyard or balcony is, learn how Chelsea can help inspire a transformation of your outdoor space.

Markets liveblog | Global inventory markets rose sharply at this time as traders wager that the world financial system has seen the worst of the pandemic’s affect. Oil costs surged again above $30 per barrel, gold rose to ranges not seen in additional than seven years and the FTSE prolonged its good points. Follow live.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about widespread nervousness for individuals of all ages and with different experiences – not least mother and father who’re nervous concerning the affect on their youngsters. Jack Leather speaks to 3 consultants for recommendation on how to encourage conversations about the pandemic. Watch the video beneath.