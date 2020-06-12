Monaco: Red Bull group talent spotter Paul Mitchell wanted by French club | Football News





Monaco have now been given permission to talk to Paul Mitchell

Paul Mitchell, certainly one of Europe’s top talent spotters, looks set to leave the Red Bull group to become sporting director at AS Monaco.

The former Tottenham and Southampton scouting chief has played a vital role in RB Leipzig’s rapid ascent into the European places in the Bundesliga, building perhaps one of the most exciting squads in Europe and the youngest in the German league.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal were all related to moves to lure Mitchell back to the Premier League before that he signed a contract extension with Red Bull this past year to become technical director of their Global Soccer division.

Monaco have struggled to impress in recent seasons and need to trim a huge playing squad, starting this summer.

Mitchell was in charge of the scouting of Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son at Tottenham

Sky Sports News understands they are given permission to talk to Mitchell, and that the lure of a new project, overseeing the club’s football department probably will lead to his departure.

The Manchester-born 39-year old is credited with unearthing talents including Sadio Mane, Dusan Tadic and Dejan Lovren while at Southampton, and then Toby Alderweireld, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son when that he was reunited with Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs.

More recently, he is credited with bringing a host of talents to Leipzig including Christopher Nkunku, Nordi Mukiele and Tyler Adams.