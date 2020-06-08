Monaco: Opening its luxurious doors to Instagram stars

Monaco could be the second smallest country on the planet and linked to glamour ever since Hollywood star Grace Kelly became the Princess of Monaco in 1956.

Today their state boasts any particular one in three of its residents is just a millionaire and is known for its discretion and privacy.

But Monaco has now opened its doors wide open for the younger jet-set Instagram generation, by hosting the Monaco Influencer Awards.

You can observe the three-part series ‘Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich’ starting Monday 8 June at 21:00, on BBC Two. It will be available to watch on iPlayer soon after broadcast.

Edited by: Ahmen Khawaja