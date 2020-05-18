Monaco GP: Lewis Hamilton cinema, Max Verstappen Watchalong – what to watch on Sky Sports F1 this week







New reveals, unique attributes with Lewis Hamilton and also Max Verstappen, and also a Virtual General Practitioner around the famous Monaco roads … prepare yourself for a have to-watch week of web content on Sky Sports F1!

The Monaco General Practitioner might have been terminated yet we’re heading in the direction of the formerly arranged race day stylishly with lots of fresh product.

Our ‘race week’ consists of a legendary Watchalong of in 2014’s German General Practitioner with Verstappen and also Red Bull manager Christian Horner (Wednesday, 8pm), along with cinema time with Hamilton as the 6- time globe champ signs up with Sky F1’s Martin Brundle to recall at traditional Monte Carlo minutes (Saturday, 8pm)

New reveals, ideal- of attributes: What to watch on Sky F1 this week

There’s brand-new web content on the Sky Sports F1 network every evening at 8pm this week, up till Sunday when the Virtual General Practitioner begins at 6pm And you can likewise watch, or capture up, on our electronic systems.

Your week begins on Monday evening with the ‘Best of Sky F1 in Monaco’ reveal as we have a look at several of our most remarkable attributes from F1’s most attractive occasion from throughout the years.

Ted Kravitz will certainly after that be back – on TELEVISION and also electronic – for The Notebook on Tuesday as the Sky F1 press reporter assemble all the most up to date information in the sporting activity, with the current transfer actions certain to be reviewed!

On Wednesday, it’s time for a ‘Hectic Hockenheim’ program. Verstappen and also Horner sign up with Brundle and also analyst David Croft for a fantastic appearance- back at the insane – and also damp – 2019 German General Practitioner, which included numerous adjustments of the lead, a great deal of accidents, and also Max on top of the platform.

The Watchalong will certainly likewise be simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event and also Sky Sports Mix, along with an online stream on our You Tube and also Facebook networks.

We after that head in the direction of the weekend break stylishly with a Sky F1 Quiz Night – held by Crofty and also including our experts and also McLaren vehicle driver Lando Norris – on Thursday, prior to the F1 Show: Monaco Memories on Friday evening as the Sky F1 group pick their favorite minutes.

Lewis Hamilton’s Secret Cinema – Magic of Monaco is on Saturday evening as Lewis sees traditional Monaco minutes, including Graham Hill and also Ayrton Senna, and also experiences several of his very own impressive wins in a program which is not to be missed out on – on the network and also our electronic systems.

The week is after that settled with an additional Virtual General Practitioner.

Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and also extra will certainly be taking on once again (Sunday, 6pm) – this time around the roads of Monte Carlo in an on-line race which makes certain to be frantic. You can likewise watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix and also our You Tube and also Facebook

Sky Sports F1 timetable

Monday, May 18

8pm: Best of Sky F1 in Monaco

Tuesday, May 19

8pm: The Notebook

Wednesday, May 20

8pm: Hectic Hockenheim: Max Rains Supreme (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event and also Sky Sports Mix)

Thursday, May 21

8pm: Sky F1 Quiz

Friday, May 22

8pm: F1 Show: Monaco Memories

Saturday, May 23

8pm: Lewis & & Martin: Secret Cinema

Sunday, May 24

6pm: Virtual Monaco General Practitioner (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event and also Sky Sports Mix)