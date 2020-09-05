Mom’s Hand Sanitizer Catches Fire, Giving Her Severe Burns & Setting House Aflame!

This is a scary story for the coronavirus age if we have actually ever heard one!

A single mom of 3 is struggling with severe burns after an event with off-brand hand sanitizer (pictures listed below, however CONTENT CAUTION for graphic images.).

After stating goodnight to her 3 children, Kate Wise placed on hand sanitizer (which she purchased to protect from COVID-19) and went to light a candle light when her hand ignited. In an extremely regrettable series of occasions, the flames then reached the sanitizer bottle itself, triggering “a bomb-like explosion.”

Wise discussed to regional CBS affiliate KHOU:

“It can be something as small as lighting a candle. Because of the hand sanitizer, it just lit my whole … everywhere I had hand sanitizer on my hand, it just lit my hand with fire. … And it obviously went all over my face. And, in like a matter of five seconds, my whole body was just consumed in flames.”

According to KHOU, Wise handled to shed her burning clothing and leave her animals and child, who is handicapped, from the burning structure while her other children went to a next-door neighbor’s to get assistance.

Wise stated: