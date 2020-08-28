Moms are getting fewer raises and promotions than dads while working remotely

Good early morning, Broadsheet readers! USPS hold-ups threaten contraception gain access to, Naomi Osaka go back to the court, and working moms are falling back inraises and promotions Have a terrific weekend.

— The knowledge to understand the distinction. The Broadsheet has actually invested the last 6 months or two (yep, half a year currently!) covering the lots of methods which our present remote work truth is poised to harm ladies’s professions.

Now, a new survey from theBoardlist and Qualtrics recommends that that damage is beginning to manifest. More that a 3rd of dads with kids in your home who reacted to the study stated they have actually gotten a promo while working remotely, and 26% reported having actually gotten a pay raise. Among moms, simply 9% reported being promoted while WFH, and 13% stated they ‘d landed a pay bump.

Oof

Managers: you can do something about this. If you are accountable for administering promotions or raises, why not track the gender breakdown of who’s getting what? And if ladies are falling back, put in the time to discover why. The Boardlist CEO Shannon Gordon informs Working Mother that companies frequently leap to the conclusion that moms are “less dedicated” to their tasks– in spite of the limitless research study that reveals that child care tasks and other WFH disturbances tend to fall disproportionately to …



