Momofuku permanently closes two restaurants

“Neither restaurant had enough cushion to sustain the shock of this crisis,” composed Momofuku Chief Executive Officer Marguerite Mariscal in a blog post onWednesday “We investigated every scenario to make the math work — negotiating with our landlords, changing the service model, and more — but with increased investments in health and safety, huge reopening expenses, and the lack of rent relief, the financial picture of these wholly-owned restaurants no longer made sense.”

Nishi, in New York City, offered Italian price while CCDC in Washington, DC, was understood for Asian meals. Both belonged to restaurateur David Chang’s Momofuku realm.

Restaurants have been hit especially hard by the pandemic Many were currently running with razor-thin margins, as well as the abrupt loss of organisation because of stay-at-home orders as well as various other social distancing constraints has actually been ravaging. Mariscal stated that Nishi as well as CCDC’s margins were “particularly challenging.”

And while lots of restaurants rotated their services to concentrate on takeout as well as shipment, Momofuku decided to momentarily shut its places in order to maintain its workers secure. “I simply could not stomach the idea of someone getting sick from coming to work,” Mariscal kept in mind.