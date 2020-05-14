Momofuku permanently closes two restaurants

“Neither restaurant had enough cushion to sustain the shock of this crisis,” composed Momofuku Chief Executive Officer Marguerite Mariscal in a blog post onWednesday “We investigated every scenario to make the math work — negotiating with our landlords, changing the service model, and more — but with increased investments in health and safety, huge reopening expenses, and the lack of rent relief, the financial picture of these wholly-owned restaurants no longer made sense.”
Nishi, in New York City, offered Italian price while CCDC in Washington, DC, was understood for Asian meals. Both belonged to restaurateur David Chang’s Momofuku realm.
And while lots of restaurants rotated their services to concentrate on takeout as well as shipment, Momofuku decided to momentarily shut its places in order to maintain its workers secure. “I simply could not stomach the idea of someone getting sick from coming to work,” Mariscal kept in mind.
In enhancement to shutting the two restaurants, Momofuku is relocating its Ss äm Bar in New York City’s East Village to Way ō’s, in South Street Seaport, as well as incorporating the personnel.
The brand-new, mixed dining establishment is “better suited” for the brand-new fact, Mariscal stated, mentioning that the big Way ō area has even more area than bench as well as several entries.
It’s unclear just how great eating facilities will certainly adjust to the brand-new fact.
“There is no interest or excitement on my part to having a half-full dining room while everyone is getting their temperature taken and wearing masks, for not much money,” he informed the electrical outlet.