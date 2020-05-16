Momentum founder Jon Lansman stands down as leader

Jon Lansman, the founder of the left-wing Momentum project team, has actually introduced he is standing down as its leader.
In a write-up for the Labour List internet site, Mr Lansman, 62, claimed the moment had actually involved turn over to a brand-new generation of lobbyists.
“We are now a mass of dedicated activists fighting for a better world. And in this new era, it is time that a new generation of leaders put their ideas into practice,” he created.
“That is why I have decided not to contest the forthcoming elections within Momentum and instead will hand over to a new leadership.”
Momentum outgrew the effective project to choose Jeremy Corbyn – a long-lasting ally Mr Lansman’s – leader of the Labour Party in 2015.
It was attributed with mobilising 10s of countless young lobbyists, yet was suspected by numerous typical Labour participants that implicated it of acting as a celebration within a celebration.
The failing of Rebecca Long – Bailey – the favourite of the delegated be successful Mr Corbyn – to win this year’s event management political election was seen as an indicator of its subsiding impact.
However, Mr Lansman firmly insisted that it had actually altered the event completely.
“Thanks to our movement, Labour can never again be the party of illegal invasions, anti-immigration mugs or support for Tory policies of austerity and privatisation,” he claimed.
“The Labour Party is now much closer to being a socialist party than simply a party with socialists in it.”
