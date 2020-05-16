Momentum founder Jon Lansman stands down as leader

By
Jackson Delong
-

Jon Lansman, the founder of the left-wing Momentum project team, has actually introduced he is standing down as its leader.

In a write-up for the Labour List internet site, Mr Lansman, 62, claimed the moment had actually involved turn over to a brand-new generation of lobbyists.

“We are now a mass of dedicated activists fighting for a better world. And in this new era, it is time that a new generation of leaders put their ideas into practice,” he created.


Download the brand-new Independent Premium application

Sharing the complete tale, not simply the headings

“That is why I have decided not to contest the forthcoming elections within Momentum and instead will hand over to a new leadership.”

Momentum outgrew the effective project to choose Jeremy Corbyn – a long-lasting ally Mr Lansman’s – leader of the Labour Party in 2015.

It was attributed with mobilising 10s of countless young lobbyists, yet was suspected by numerous typical Labour participants that implicated it of acting as a celebration within a celebration.

left Created with Sketch.

right Created with Sketch.

1/50 15 May 2020

Estonian independent ballet professional dancer and also choreographer, Eve Mutso executes her day-to-day health and fitness regular near her house in Glasgow, Scotland

Getty

2/50 14 May 2020

Senior fee registered nurse Jan Ferguson sights art work “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, motivated by Professor Norman Dott and also his neurosurgery theaters at the Western General from 1960-2019 It is among a variety of art work which remain on the wall surfaces of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has actually been moved right into a purpose-built brand-new house on the Little France school in Edinburgh

3/50 13 May 2020

Team GB’s karate professional athlete Jordan Thomas trains outside his house in Manchester

Reuters

4/50 12 May 2020

Nurses from main London healthcare facilities objection on global registered nurses day regarding the persistent underfunding of the NHS and also various other concerns bordering the health and wellness solution outside evictions of Downing Street, London

5/50 11 May 2020

Waves accident at Tynemouth pier on the North East shore

6/50 10 May 2020

A female passes road art and also a poster in East London

Reuters

7/50 9 May 2020

Police patrol the coastline in Brighton

Getty

8/50 8 May 2020

The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows carry out a fly past over the sculpture of previous British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to memorialize the 75 th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain

MOD/Reuters

9/50 7 May 2020

Team GB seafarer Eilidh McIn tire throughout a training session at her house in Portsmouth

Reuters

10/50 6 May 2020

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer pays attention to Prime Minister Boris Johnson talking throughout PMQs

UK Parliament/ AFP/Getty

11/50 5 May 2020

The sunlight shows up to blow up over the perspective in this mosaic of pictures caught by professional photographer Nick Lucas near his house in Ringwood,Hampshire Nick took a variety of photos simply a couple of secs apart on a tripod installed cam which were after that integrated to provide the eye capturing dawn picture

Nick Lucas/ SWNS

12/50 4 May 2020

Leeds Green Watch firemens observe a min’s silence outside the station house in Kirkstall Rd, in memory their associates that shed their lives in the line of obligation

13/50 3 May 2020

Staff at The Berkeley resort provide food to rescue employees

Reuters

14/50 2 May 2020

One of a little team of anti-lockdown militants talks with a policeman as they collect outdoors New Scotland Yard in Victoria, London

AFP by means of Getty

15/50 1 May 2020

Bonnie the Llama forages in an area in the Scottish Borders along with an indicator sustaining the NHS as the UK proceeds in lockdown

16/50 30 April 2020

Colonel Tom Moore and also his little girl Hannah commemorate his 100 th birthday celebration, with an RAF flypast offered by a Spitfire and also a Hurricane over his house in MarstonMoretaine Colonel Moore, previously a Captain, got a promo in honour of his birthday celebration and also in acknowledgment of the funds, over of ₤30 m, he increased for the NHS by strolling laps of his yard

Capture the Light Photography/Getty

17/50 29 April 2020

Britain’s Labour leader Keir Starmer talks throughout Prime Minister’s Questions, as participants of Parliament observe social distancing as a result of the coronavirus, in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, April 29, 2020

UK Parliament/ AP

18/50 28 April 2020

NHS personnel at the Mater medical facility in Belfast, throughout a min’s silence to commemorate the NHS personnel and also essential employees that have actually passed away throughout the coronavirus episode

19/50 27 April 2020

The sunlight increases behind repetitive oil systems anchored in the Firth of Forth near Kirkcaldy,Fife Global oil rates have actually collapsed after the coronavirus pandemic minimized need, with experts alerting that the oil majors might be considering among their most significant quarter-on-quarter success hits in background.

20/50 26 April 2020

Frankie Lynch commemorates on the Mall where the surface of the London Marathon was because of happen today after running 2.6 miles rather than 26 miles to increase cash for The Running Charity

Reuters

21/50 25 April 2020

A muslim lady strolls previous balloons outside the National Hospital for Neurology and also Neurosurgery in London

Reuters

22/50 24 April 2020

An vacant Brighton Pier, shut throughout the Coronavirus pandemic as temperature levels get to 20 levels in the South East

Rex

23/50 23 April 2020

Farmers collaborate with lorries to prepare an area beside an area of blooming rapeseed near Pontefract, West Yorkshire

AFP/Getty

24/50 22 April 2020

The Northern Lights, the Milky Way and also a Lyrid meteor at the Bathing House near Howick, Northumberland, as the Lyrid meteor shower reached its optimal

25/50 21 April 2020

Badger the Border Collie bordered by bluebells at Shrawley Wood in Worcestershire

26/50 20 April 2020

A pet dog pedestrian on Blyth coastline in Northumberland

27/50 19 April 2020

An item of coronavirus themed road art grafitti in East London

AFP by means of Getty

28/50 18 April 2020

Members of the City Specialist Cleaning group spray anti-bacterial around articles in the community centre of Eastleigh, Hampshire

29/50 17 April 2020

A taped-up bench in the district of Diglea, Greater Manchester

AFP/Getty

30/50 16 April 2020

A female using a safety face mask and also handwear covers strolls previous graffiti in Bow, London

Reuters

31/50 15 April 2020

A melted down smart phone pole inLondon According to records, a minimum of 20 smart phone poles throughout Britain are thought to have actually been vandalised and also federal government and also telecommunications resources are significantly worried regarding the effect of conspiracy theory concepts connecting coronavirus to 5G networks

EPA

32/50 14 April 2020

The brand-new Nightingale Hospital in Washington, Tyne and also Wear, being fitted out

33/50 13 April 2020

Walkers take pleasure in the bluebells in Wanstead Park in London

34/50 12 April 2020

A female hopes at the shut doors of Westminster Cathedral in advance of the Easter early morning mass in London

35/50 11 April 2020

A guy runs on a vacant coastline in Scarborough as the UK proceeds in lockdown to assist suppress the spread of the coronavirus

36/50 10 April 2020

Military workers checking individuals at a coronavirus examination centre in the parking lot of Chessington World of Adventures

Reuters

37/50 9 April 2020

Posters attracted by youngsters presented on behalf of the NHS in a structure near St Thomas’ Hospital in London

Getty

38/50 8 April 2020

A road cleaner before Coronavirus messaging on Picadilly Circus in London

Getty

39/50 7 April 2020

A jogger on the Millennium Bridge in London, as the UK proceeds in lockdown to assist suppress the spread of the coronavirus

40/50 6 April 2020

A Royal Signals soldier methods throughout training held by the BritishArmy They are preparing them to sustain the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust in the fight versus coronavirus

Ministry of Defence/Reuters

41/50 5 April 2020

A law enforcement officer recommends a lady to go house after identifying her delighting in the sunlight in Primrose Hill, London

AP

42/50 4 March 2020

New Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer talks on the statement of his triumph in the management race of the Labour Party

AFP by means of Getty

43/50 3 April 2020

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and also NHS personnel base on marks on the ground, implemented to make sure social distancing standards are stuck to, at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a short-lived medical facility with 4000 beds which has actually been established for the therapy of Covid-19 clients. Photo Picture day: Friday April 3,2020 Split right into greater than 80 wards including 42 beds each, the center will certainly be made use of to deal with Covid-19 clients that have actually been moved from various other critical care unit throughoutLondon

.

44/50 2 April 2020

A kid at Westlands Primary School paints a poster on behalf of the NHS in Newcastle- under-Lyme

Reuters

45/50 1 April 2020

Staff using PPE of handwear covers and also face masks, as a preactionary action versus Covid-19, decontaminate a rescue after it showed up with a person at St Thomas’ Hospital in north London

AFP by means of Getty

46/50 31 March 2020

Llandudno Pier continues to be shut and also deserted of travelers throughout the pandemic lockdown in Wales

Getty

47/50 30 March 2020

Waves break versus the pier at Tynemouth, on the North East shore

48/50 29 March 2020

Waves accident over a vehicle on the seafront throughout gusty problems in Broadstairs, Kent

49/50 28 March 2020

Derbyshire Police color the “blue lagoon” in Harpur Hill, Buxton black, as events there are “dangerous” and also are “in contravention of the current instruction of the UK Government”

50/50 27 March 2020

A roadway indication encouraging vehicle drivers to ‘stay at home secure NHS conserves lives’ shows up on the M80 near Banknock as the UK proceeds in lockdown to assist suppress the spread of the coronavirus


1/50 15 May 2020

Estonian independent ballet professional dancer and also choreographer, Eve Mutso executes her day-to-day health and fitness regular near her house in Glasgow, Scotland

Getty

2/50 14 May 2020

Senior fee registered nurse Jan Ferguson sights art work “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, motivated by Professor Norman Dott and also his neurosurgery theaters at the Western General from 1960-2019 It is among a variety of art work which remain on the wall surfaces of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has actually been moved right into a purpose-built brand-new house on the Little France school in Edinburgh

3/50 13 May 2020

Team GB’s karate professional athlete Jordan Thomas trains outside his house in Manchester

Reuters

4/50 12 May 2020

Nurses from main London healthcare facilities objection on global registered nurses day regarding the persistent underfunding of the NHS and also various other concerns bordering the health and wellness solution outside evictions of Downing Street, London


< amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_uk/in_politics/in_politics_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"esi_safe,shadow9hu7_safe_from_essence_blacklist,gs_politics,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gv_safe,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_crime,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_miele_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,pos_ysl,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,gs_politics_british,gs_politics_misc,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,lner_block_v2,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,shadow9hu7_pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,lner_block,sainsburys_party_food,gs_entertain",."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9518691",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"jonlansman,momentum,labourparty,jeremycorbyn"}}' design=" size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" taken care of" >

5/5011May2020

Waves accident atTynemouth pier on theNorthEast shore

6/5010May2020

A female passes road art and also a poster inEastLondon

Reuters

7/50 9May2020

Police patrol the coastline inBrighton

Getty

8/50 8May2020

TheBritishRoyalAirForceRedArrows carry out a fly past over the sculpture of previousBritishPrimeMinisterWinstonChurchill inLondon to memorialize the75 thAnniversary ofVictory inEurope( VEDay) inBritain

MOD/Reuters

.

< amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_uk/in_politics/in_politics_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"esi_safe,shadow9hu7_safe_from_essence_blacklist,gs_politics,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gv_safe,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_crime,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_miele_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,pos_ysl,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,gs_politics_british,gs_politics_misc,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,lner_block_v2,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,shadow9hu7_pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,lner_block,sainsburys_party_food,gs_entertain",."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9518691",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"jonlansman,momentum,labourparty,jeremycorbyn"}} ' design=" size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" taken care of" >

9/50 7May2020

Team GB seafarerEilidh McIn tire throughout a training session at her house inPortsmouth

Reuters

10/50 6May2020

LabourParty leaderKeirStarmer pays attention toPrimeMinisterBorisJohnson talking throughout PMQs

UKParliament/
AFP/Getty

.

11/50 5May2020

The sunlight shows up to blow up over the perspective in this mosaic of pictures caught by professional photographerNickLucas near his house inRingwood,HampshireNick took a variety of photos simply a couple of secs apart on a tripod installed cam which were after that integrated to provide the eye capturing dawn picture

Nick(*********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )/ SWNS(******** ).

12/50 4 May2020

LeedsGreenWatch firemens observe a min’s silence outside the station house inKirkstallRd, in memory their associates that shed their lives in the line of obligation

.

< amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_uk/in_politics/in_politics_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"esi_safe,shadow9hu7_safe_from_essence_blacklist,gs_politics,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gv_safe,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_crime,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_miele_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,pos_ysl,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,gs_politics_british,gs_politics_misc,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,lner_block_v2,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,shadow9hu7_pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,lner_block,sainsburys_party_food,gs_entertain", ."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9518691",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"jonlansman,momentum,labourparty,jeremycorbyn"}}' design=" size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" taken care of" >

13/50 3May2020

Staff atTheBerkeley resort provide food to rescue employees

Reuters

14/50 2May2020

One of a little team of anti-lockdown militants talks with a policemanas they collect outdoorsNewScotlandYard inVictoria,London

AFP by means ofGetty

15/50 1May2020

Bonnie theLlama forages in an area in the ScottishBorders along with an indicator sustaining the NHSas the UK proceeds in lockdown

16/5030April2020

ColonelTomMoore and also his little girlHannah commemorate his
100 th birthday celebration, with an RAF flypast offered by a(*********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )and also aHurricane over his house inMarstonMoretaineColonelMoore, previously aCaptain, got a promo in honour of his birthday celebration and also in acknowledgment of the funds, over of ₤30 m, he increased for the NHS by strolling laps of his yard

Capture theLightPhotography/Getty

< amp-ad size =(***************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_uk/in_politics/in_politics_article" rtc-config=' { "vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"esi_safe,shadow9hu7_safe_from_essence_blacklist,gs_politics,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gv_safe,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_crime,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_miele_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,pos_ysl,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,gs_politics_british,gs_politics_misc,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,lner_block_v2,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,shadow9hu7_pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,lner_block,sainsburys_party_food,gs_entertain",."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9518691",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"jonlansman,momentum,labourparty,jeremycorbyn"}}' design=" size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" taken care of" >

(**************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )/ 5029April2020

Britain’sLabourleaderKeirStarmer talks throughoutPrimeMinister’sQuestions,as participants ofParliament observe social distancing as a result of the coronavirus, in theHouse of Commons,London,Wednesday,April29,2020

UKParliament/ AP

18/5028April2020

NHS personnel at theMater medical facility inBelfast, throughout a min’s silence to commemorate the NHS personnel and also essential employees that have actually passed away throughout the coronavirus episode

19/5027April2020

The sunlight increases behind repetitive oil systems anchored in theFirth ofForth nearKirkcaldy,FifeGlobal oil rates have actually collapsed after the coronavirus pandemic minimized need, with experts alerting that the oil majors might be considering among their most significant quarter-on-quarter success hits in background.

20/5026April2020

FrankieLynch commemorates on theMall where the surface of theLondonMarathon was because of happen today after running 2.6 miles rather than26 miles to increase cash forTheRunningCharity

Reuters

.

< amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_uk/in_politics/in_politics_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"esi_safe,shadow9hu7_safe_from_essence_blacklist,gs_politics,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gv_safe,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_crime,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_miele_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,pos_ysl,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,gs_politics_british,gs_politics_misc,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,lner_block_v2,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,shadow9hu7_pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,lner_block,sainsburys_party_food,gs_entertain",."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9518691",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"jonlansman,momentum,labourparty,jeremycorbyn"}}' design=" size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" taken care of" >

(*********************************************************************
).

(************************************************************************

)21/5025April2020

A muslim lady strolls previous balloons outside theNationalHospital forNeurology and also (******************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************* )inLondon

Reuters

22/5024April2020

An vacantBrightonPier, shut throughout theCoronavirus pandemicas temperature levels get to20 levels in theSouthEast

Rex

23/5023April2020

Farmers collaborate with lorries to prepare an area beside an area of blooming rapeseed nearPontefract,WestYorkshire

AFP/Getty

.

24/5022April2020

TheNorthernLights, theMilkyWay and also aLyrid meteor at theBathingHouse nearHowick,Northumberland,as theLyrid meteor shower reached its optimal

< amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_uk/in_politics/in_politics_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"esi_safe,shadow9hu7_safe_from_essence_blacklist,gs_politics,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gv_safe,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_crime,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_miele_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,pos_ysl,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,gs_politics_british,gs_politics_misc,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,lner_block_v2,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,shadow9hu7_pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,lner_block,sainsburys_party_food,gs_entertain",."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9518691",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"jonlansman,momentum,labourparty,jeremycorbyn"}}' design=" size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" taken care of" >
(*************************************************************************** ).

(********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

)/5021April2020

Badger theBorderCollie bordered by bluebells atShrawleyWood inWorcestershire

26/5020April2020

A pet dog pedestrian onBlyth coastline inNorthumberland

27/5019April2020

An item of coronavirus themed road art grafitti inEastLondon

AFP by means ofGetty

28/(*******************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************
)18April2020

Members of theCitySpecialistCleaning group spray anti-bacterial around articles in the community centre ofEastleigh,Hampshire

< amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_uk/in_politics/in_politics_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID": "197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"esi_safe,shadow9hu7_safe_from_essence_blacklist,gs_politics,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gv_safe,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_crime,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_miele_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,pos_ysl,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,gs_politics_british,gs_politics_misc,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,lner_block_v2,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,shadow9hu7_pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,lner_block,sainsburys_party_food,gs_entertain",."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9518691",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"jonlansman,momentum,labourparty,jeremycorbyn"}}' design=" size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" taken care of" >

29/50 17April2020

A taped-up bench in the district ofDiglea,GreaterManchester

AFP/Getty

30/5016April2020

A female using a safety face mask and also handwear covers strolls previous graffiti inBow,London

Reuters

.

31/5015April2020

A melteddown smart phone pole inLondonAccording to records, a minimum of20 smart phone poles throughoutBritain are thought to have actually been vandalised and also federal government and also telecommunications resources are significantly worried regarding the effect of conspiracy theory concepts connecting coronavirus to 5G networks

EPA

.

32/5014April2020

The brand-newNightingaleHospital inWashington,Tyne and alsoWear, being fitted out

< amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_uk/in_politics/in_politics_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile": "partner1",."share": "f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"esi_safe,shadow9hu7_safe_from_essence_blacklist,gs_politics,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gv_safe,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_crime,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_miele_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,pos_ysl,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,gs_politics_british,gs_politics_misc,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,lner_block_v2,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,shadow9hu7_pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,lner_block,sainsburys_party_food,gs_entertain",."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9518691",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"jonlansman,momentum,labourparty,jeremycorbyn"}}' design=" size:300 px; elevation: 255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" taken care of" >

33/5013April2020

Walkers take pleasure in the bluebells inWansteadPark inLondon

34/5012April2020

A female hopes at the shut doors ofWestminsterCathedral in advance of theEaster early morning mass inLondon

35/5011April2020

.

A guy runs on a vacant coastline inScarboroughas the UK proceeds in lockdown to assist suppress the spread of the coronavirus

36/50(

**************)10April2020(************************************************************************* ).

Military workers checking individuals at a coronavirus examination centre in the parking lot ofChessingtonWorld ofAdventures

Reuters

< amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_uk/in_politics/in_politics_article" rtc-config= ' {"vendors": {"indexexchange" : {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"esi_safe,shadow9hu7_safe_from_essence_blacklist,gs_politics,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gv_safe,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_crime,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_miele_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,pos_ysl,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,gs_politics_british,gs_politics_misc,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,lner_block_v2,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,shadow9hu7_pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,lner_block,sainsburys_party_food,gs_entertain",."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9518691",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"jonlansman,momentum,labourparty,jeremycorbyn"}}' design=" size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" taken care of" >

37/50 9April2020

Posters attracted by youngsters presented on behalf of the NHS in a structure near(*********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

)Thomas’Hospital inLondon

Getty

38/50 8April2020

A road cleaner beforeCoronavirus messaging onPicadillyCircus inLondon

Getty

39/50 7April2020

A jogger on theMillenniumBridge inLondon,as the UK proceeds in lockdown to assist suppress
the spread of the coronavirus

40/50 6April2020

ARoyalSignals soldier methods throughout training held by theBritish Army.They are preparing them to sustain theWelshAmbulanceService NHSTrust in the fight versus coronavirus

Ministry ofDefence/Reuters

< amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_uk/in_politics/in_politics_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"esi_safe,shadow9hu7_safe_from_essence_blacklist,gs_politics,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gv_safe,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_crime,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_miele_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,pos_ysl,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,gs_politics_british,gs_politics_misc,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,lner_block_v2,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,shadow9hu7_pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,lner_block,sainsburys_party_food,gs_entertain",."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9518691",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"jonlansman,momentum,labourparty,jeremycorbyn" }}' design=" size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" taken care of" >

41/50 5April2020

A law enforcement officer recommends a lady to go house after identifying her delighting in the sunlight inPrimrose Hill, London

AP

42/50 4 March2020

NewLeader of theLabourPartyKeirStarmer talks on the statement of his triumph in the management race of theLabour(***************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )

(******* )AFP by means of Getty

(*********************************************************************** ).43/50 3April2020

HealthSecretaryMattHancock and also NHS personnel base on marks on the ground, implemented to make sure social distancing standards are stuck to, at the opening of the NHSNightingaleHospital at the ExCel centre inLondon, a short-lived medical facility with4000 beds which has actually been established for the therapy ofCovid-19 clients. PhotoPicture day:FridayApril 3,2020Split right into greater than80 wards including42 beds each, the center will certainly be made use of to deal withCovid-19 clients that have actually been moved from various other critical care unit throughoutLondon

(********************************************************************* ).

44/50 2(********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************
)2020

A kid atWestlandsPrimarySchool paints a poster on behalf of the NHS inNewcastle- under-Lyme

Reuters

< amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_uk/in_politics/in_politics_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels" :"esi_safe,shadow9hu7_safe_from_essence_blacklist,gs_politics,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gv_safe,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_crime,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_miele_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,pos_ysl,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,gs_politics_british,gs_politics_misc,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,lner_block_v2,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,shadow9hu7_pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,lner_block,sainsburys_party_food,gs_entertain",."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9518691",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"jonlansman,momentum,labourparty,jeremycorbyn"}}' design=" size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" taken care of" >

45
/50 1April2020

Staff using PPE of handwear covers and also face masks,as a preactionary action versusCovid-19, decontaminate a rescue after it showed up with a person atStThomas’
Hospital in northLondon

AFP by means ofGetty

46/5031March2020(

*************************************************************************).

LlandudnoPier continues to be shut and also deserted of travelers throughout the pandemic lockdown inWales

Getty

47/50(*************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )March2020

Waves break versus the pier atTynemouth, on theNorthEast shore

(************************************************************************** ).

.

48/5029 March2020

Waves accident over a vehicle on the seafront throughout gusty problems in Broadstairs,Kent

< amp-ad size =(***************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind =(******************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** ) data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_uk/in_politics/in_politics_article" rtc-config =' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {(************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************ ):"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json =' {(**************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** ): {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels": "esi_safe,shadow9hu7_safe_from_essence_blacklist,gs_politics,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gv_safe,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_crime,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_miele_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,pos_ysl,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,gs_politics_british,gs_politics_misc,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,lner_block_v2,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,shadow9hu7_pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,lner_block,sainsburys_party_food,gs_entertain",."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article": "9518691",."pagetype": "image",."topictags":"jonlansman,momentum,labourparty,jeremycorbyn"}}' design="size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" taken care of" >

49/5028March2020

DerbyshirePolice color the”blue lagoon” inHarpurHill,Buxton black,as events there are”dangerous” and also are”in contravention of the current instruction of the UK Government”

50/ 50 27 March 2020

A roadway indication encouraging vehicle drivers to ‘stay at home secure NHS conserves lives’ shows up on the M 80 near Banknock as the UK proceeds in lockdown to assist suppress the spread of the coronavirus

.

.

.

The failing of Rebecca Long – Bailey – the favourite of the delegated be successful Mr Corbyn – to win this year’s event management political election was seen as an indicator of its subsiding impact.

However, Mr Lansman firmly insisted that it had actually altered the event completely.

“Thanks to our movement, Labour can never again be the party of illegal invasions, anti-immigration mugs or support for Tory policies of austerity and privatisation,” he claimed.

“The Labour Party is now much closer to being a socialist party than simply a party with socialists in it.”

Press Association

.
Source link .

Post Views: 19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR