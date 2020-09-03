Moments of joy between mothers and children in prison

Photographer Jadwiga Bronte spent 10 months in 2019 visiting mothers and their children at two different prisons in Moldova.

Her project, The Good Memories, aims to strengthen their bonds by reinforcing memories of joy between mother and child while in prison.

“I believe that photos of good memories between a mother and a child can help in the process of resocialisation [by] building the prisoner’s self-esteem and helping her to develop a self-identity as a responsible and caring mother, and not a criminal,” she says.

“I hope I will be able to replace the [mothers’] image of challenging life in prison with a new one, focusing on this unique and precious relationship with their children.

“An important aspect of this project is that outside observers cannot tell that the images have been taken inside the prison.”

As well as taking portrait photos, Bronte worked with the women to create sketchbooks and baby albums using instant snapshot photography.

Here are photos and stories from six of her subjects.

Alina and her son Nicolae

“I am a loyal, honest, joyful, melancholic person who can become moody sometimes.