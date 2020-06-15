Moment woman is arrested after ‘stabbing Joe Jackson’s granddaughter and hurling the n-word at her’

This is the shocking moment a Las Vegas woman is arrested after allegedly stabbing Joe Jackson’s granddaughter seven times and hurling the n-word at her.

Footage taken in the aftermath of the so-called attack shows as Angela Bonell, 22, is led away by cops as nurse Yasmine Jackson sits on the ground, her face slashed.

Yasmine’s mother Joh’Vonnie was the lovechild of secretary Cheryle Terrell and Michael Jackson’s father Joe. He was the patriarch of the Jackson family and guided his children to unprecedented success as The Jackson 5.

Jackson – who is also the niece of singer Michael and his sister Janet – had shared graphic pictures of her horrific injuries after the alleged attack near her home on May 30.

Bonell has since been charged with a hate crime and attempted murder with a deadly weapon. She is due in court Tuesday, News3 reports.

The clip shows as Jackson sits on the floor and is tended to by onlookers and an officer. Her head is bandaged and blood is visible on her forehead.

Bonnell is handcuffed laying on the ground before being led away by cops after more police and an ambulance arrive on the scene.

Footage taken in the aftermath of the so-called attack shows as Angela Bonell, 22, is led away by cops

Nurse Yasmine Jackson (pictured with her grandfather Joe) is the daughter of Joe’s lovechild Joh’Vonnie

Yasmine says she was chased down and stabbed seven times by Bonell who also yelled racial slurs at her.

Images she shared online show large gashes across both sides of her face while a dressing covers the straight back of her neck.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say they were called to reports of a woman being attacked.

After arriving on the scene a woman, recognized as Bonell, was found held by an eyewitness. Jackson was taken fully to hospital with cuts to her head and body, in accordance with the police report.

Witnesses told police Bonell had made noise complaints about Jackson, who was simply her upstairs neighbor.

She is said to have thrown a broom at Jackson before chasing her alleged victimwith a knife and attacking her.

Joe Jackson’s granddaughter Yasmine Jackson said she is ‘scared to be alone’ after being chased down and stabbed seven times by way of a woman who yelled racial slurs at her. Pictured: Her injuries

Large gashes can be seen across both sides of her face while a dressing covers the back of her neck (pictured)

Witnesses told police she also directed the racial slur at Jackson. Jackson’s friend Dymin Dilaurentis called the police.

Bonell told police ‘she was just out for a walk and will not own a knife’.

In the caption shared alongside the images, Yasmine wrote: ‘I was stabbed seven times right by my house because “I’m a n*****”.

‘This woman chased me down and started stabbing me.

‘She said it’s because I was a n***** and that’s all I really could hear while I had been stabbed.

‘I can’t move my neck at all. I’m scared to be alone. I asked people to help me because she was stabbing me and no one helped.

‘Until some body did, actually a few people did and I’m thankful for you personally.

‘I pray to God that should you have almost any hatred in your heart towards black people that you heal it.

‘I didn’t deserve this, no one does. Oh and by the way, I’m still f****** proud to be black.’.

Joh’Vonnie was secretly raised in a home just five miles from Joe’s marital home in Encino, California. Joe, who was simply married to wife Katherine for neary 70 years, died in 2018.

Yasmine’s mother Joh’Vonnie was the daughter of secretary Cheryle Terrell and Michael Jackson’s father Joe (pictured together)

Joh’Vonnie also shared pictures of her daughter’s wounds with the caption: ‘Look what this woman did to my daughter. She tried to kill my daughter for being Black.

‘My daughter features a good heart and has dedicated her time as a nurse to help the others.

‘She did not deserve this! F*** anyone who has enough hate inside their heart to want to do this to anybody!’

The alleged attack came amid protests over the death of George Floyd.

White officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd passed out and later died.

His death is seen as a symbol of systemic police brutality against African-Americans sparking outrage and largely-peaceful protests country-wide.