Moment Trump’s ‘indestructible’ border wall collapses as Tropical Storm Hanna lashes south Texas

A viral video supposedly reveals area of the border wall separating the United States and Mexico collapsing under strong winds and heavy rains from Tropical StormHanna

The video published to Twitter by reporter Yadith Valdez on Sunday reveals building employees waiting and enjoying as strong gusts knock the steel structure to the ground.

The clip ended up being the target of extensive ridicule on social networks as critics compared the area’s collapse to the re-election project of President Donald Trump, who has actually currently invested more than $11 billion constructing the wall that is anticipated to cost an approximated $216 billion to finish.

Some users explained that simply a couple of weeks ago Trump boasted that his wall is ‘the most effective and detailed border wall structure’ on the planet.

But others users called the credibility of the video into concern, keeping in mind that its uncertain when and where it was taped.

Mexican news outlet Debate declared in a short article that the video was shot at an area of wall dividing Texas from Ciudad Camargo in the state ofTamaulipas

However, Washington Post press reporter Nick Miroff refuted that report in a tweet, stating that Customs and Border Patrol authorities informed him the video was not taped in the Rio GrandeValley

‘Unclear where it was shot, however based upon desert surface, daytime recording and design of bollards, I’m thinking these are pictures of a monsoon out west, prob Arizona,’ Miroff composed.

Regardless of concerns over the origin of the video, Trump critics had a field day with jokes about the collapse.

Best- offering author Rick Wilson tweeted: ‘I have a Trump wall joke however it blows.’

Another male tweeted in reaction to Wilson: ‘I have a trump wall joke however I understand it will fail.’

‘ I have a Trump wall joke however it will break down prior to it’s ended up,’ a 3rd male composed.

Yet another critic included: ‘I hope the Trump Wall is still under service warranty. I’d hate to see Mexico need to spend for it a 2nd time.’

Washington Post press reporter Nick Miroff challenged claims about the video being taped in the Rio Grande Valley, pointing out info from Customs and Border Patrol authorities

Trump has actually currently invested more than $11 billion constructing the wall that is anticipated to cost an approximated $216 billion to finish. He is imagined at an advertising occasion for the wall in June

DailyMail.com has actually connected to CBP for explanation about the video.

Hanna was devalued to a tropical anxiety after it made landfall in south Texas along the Gulf Coast as a Category 1 cyclone on Sunday early morning.

The storm discarded more than 12 inches of rain along the United States-Mexico border as it tore through the location with winds of as much as 50 miles per hour.