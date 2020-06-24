Moment quad bike rider is seriously injured as he crashes into a car pulling out of junction

This is the second a man was seriously injured in a quad bike crash when a daredevil stunt turned to carnage.

The rider, who seems to not be carrying a helmet, was rushing alongside Middleton Road, Oldham, when catastrophe struck as an harmless motorist strayed into his path as it emerged from Neville Street.

The quad bike ploughed into the white Audi as it was turning out of the facet road. He was catapulted over the car whereas giving his machine full throttle going up a hill.

A quad bike rider has been captured hurtling into a white Audi in a sickening crash on Middleton Road in Chadderton, Oldham on Monday

The rider was taken to hospital and his accidents are believed to be non life-threatening

Emergency providers had been referred to as to the incident, which occurred at round 3.15pm on Monday. He was rushed to hospital with severe accidents.

Cops have mentioned his accidents aren’t regarded as life-threatening.

Most quad bikes can’t be used on the street as they don’t fulfill street security requirements. Quad bikes should be accepted, registered, taxed and have an MOT for use on the street.

Emergency providers had been referred to as to the incident and police investigations proceed

Five cops had been pictured on the scene of the crash on the junction of Neville Street and Middleton Road

Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation.

A GMP spokesman mentioned: ‘Police had been knowledgeable at 3.14pm of a street site visitors collision on the junction of Middleton Road and Neville Street in Oldham

‘Upon attendance it was found that a quad bike had collided with a motorized vehicle that had been turning out of a facet road.

‘The male driver of the quad bike has been taken to hospital with a quantity of severe accidents – not life threatening. Investigations proceed.’