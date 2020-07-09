Moment man FAINTS while chatting to a shocked Prince Charles

A man was left fainting during a chance encounter with the Prince of Wales outside an Asda distribution centre today.

The not known man, who works for the UK supermarket chain, was greeted by Prince Charles, 71, beyond your Asda Distribution Centre in Bristol when he began to sway and stumble.

Just seconds laster the man was seen falling to the ground as worried members of staff rushed to his aid.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall was visiting the distribution centre to thank staff who had worked throughout the coronavirus pandemic when the incident took place.

The event took place in a marquee outside the main building, with people keeping two metres apart to maintain social distancing.

During the clip, the royal appears to be in friendly conversation with the store’s worker ahead of the member of staff begins to sway from side-to-side and stumble.

The man falls backwards onto the ground because the horrified prince watches and reaches his arm out in an effort to try to help.

Within seconds, helpers rush to the man’s aid and always check his condition as a concerned Prince Charles watches.

The incident happened as Charles and Camilla, 72, met some of the 700 workers at the Asda centre in Bristol on Thursday, in addition to drivers and the ones based at nearby stores.

Staff told how they had came ultimately back from retirement, worked extra hours and various shift patterns, and had postponed holidays to deal with increased demand at supermarkets.

Camilla cut a trendy figure in a timeless cream dress and jacket, which she coordinated with a matching scarf and camel-coloured shoes.

She accessorised with a set of dangling pearl earrings and completed the appearance with a couple of dainty gold bracelets.

Chris Tilly, 48, general manager of the distribution centre, said work had been ‘really, really challenging,’ but added: ‘We’ve had a lot of support from colleagues right over the business working extra hours, extra shifts to keep consitently the shelves filled for clients.’

He continued: ‘I think it is fantastic that the prince and duchess took the time out to come to the distribution centre and meet colleagues.

‘Every single colleague they saw they thanked for what they’d done over the last 14 weeks, which I was truly humbled by.

‘They were really enthusiastic about what the colleagues did within Asda, how long they’d worked for people and just wanted to know how they’d been doing while working through the pandemic.’

Asda has been working with the prince’s Business in the Community initiative, as well as charity partners FareShare and the Trussell Trust.

Richard Sigward, 74, a warehouse operator, has been doing work for Asda for 17 years and told the couple that he refuses to retire.

‘The duchess was saying to me she definitely agrees that if people can work and therefore are happy to do it, they need to carry on,’ he said.

‘She said she refuses to retire herself. The prince was exactly the same.’

The royal couple also visited the Turnbull & Asser shirt factory, where staff switched their entire production line to make scrubs for the NHS in the early stages of the pandemic.

Turnbull & Asser, which was founded in 1885 and makes luxurious shirts and ties for many famous clients like the prince himself, hired new machines and produced medical-grade NHS scrubs for eight weeks.

Charles and Camilla’s visit was held in the car park of their factory in the Quedgeley area of Gloucester.

The prince unmasked that he was involved in the effort, saying: ‘Was it a very busy time trying to make these scrubs? You kept up with demand? Brilliant.

‘It made such a big difference and it made such a difference to the local GP as I managed to put them touching your beautifully made scrubs.’

