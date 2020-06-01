Moment idiot tombstoner hurls himself 200ft into the sea from Durdle Door

This is the stunning second a tombstoner jumped from a 200ft rock into the sea earlier than breaking his again.

Shocking footage reveals a reckless jumper in black swimming shorts leap from Durdle Door into the shallow water beneath.

Paddle-boarders race to his support and pull him out earlier than he’s taken to the hospital to be handled for his accidents.

Paddle boarders needed to rescue to tombstoner after he jumped from Durdle Door and didn’t resurface

The lady who filmed the video revealed that the man was taken to hospital with a damaged again after the stunt.

Crowds had gathered at the magnificence spot to absorb the solar as the UK ready to additional ease its lockdown.

The man’s accidents got here as the council introduced that the magnificence spot was closed for security causes.

Despite security considerations, the police weren’t capable of shut off Durdle Door to the public as a result of it’s owned by the Lulworth Estate.

The jumper – who has not been named – was despatched to Southampton Hospital for remedy.

Another diver at the identical spot knocked himself unconscious yesterday and needed to be given CPR at the scene.

The man is pictured leaping off Durdle Door earlier than he reportedly broke his again in the shallow water yesterday

Paddle boarders are pictured swimming to the man’s support after he did not resurface yesterday

Pictured: Another man jumps from Durdle Door yesterday forward of lockdown restrictions easing

Another jumper is pictured leaping into the sea from Durdle Door regardless of Dorset Council warning folks not to take action