Moment hungry squirrel steals two big slices of pizza from family’s takeout order

A saucy squirrel has actually been captured taking two big slices of pizza from a family’s takeout order that they got while in quarantine.

A security video camera shot the small intruder rushing onto their patio in Montclair, New Jersey, prior to getting into the vulnerable pizza box.

When the hungry recipient came outside they were stunned to discover the squirrel stuffing itself on their supper.

The box had actually just been resting on the patio for a couple of minutes prior to it was robbed.

Explaining what occurred, they stated: ‘I am a mom who has actually been quarantined for months and simply wished to get a break from cooking.

‘So, I purchased pizza throughGrubhub They provided my food and left it on my patio due to the pandemic.

‘ I left it there for a couple of minutes and after that headed out grab thepizza

‘ I saw a squirrel sitting with two slices our our pizza! He ran and I got the pizza and saw a big hole in package.

‘ I screamed out to my hubby, “The squirrel stole our pizza!” My hubby took a look at me like I was insane and after that I revealed him the video.

‘We threw away thepizza I called Grubhub and they offered me a complete refund for the order without even asking.’

The clip was shot on July17