Moment expands its bag line to include backpacks, totes, and organizers

Moment is revealing a growth of its softgoods line with the brand-new Moment Travelwear bags. The brand-new bags, which include a knapsack, a lug bag, gizmo organizers, and other devices, are offered through aKickstarter campaign that starts today Moment anticipates to begin delivering the bags by November of this year.

Though Moment is best understood for its mobile photography lenses, the business states that these bags are not developed to be cam bags, however are for daily usage. The knapsack, which is offered in 2 sizes (17 liter and 21 liter), looks like an old-school JanSport knapsack, while the lug bag appears like any other minimalist lug bag you have actually seen prior to.

Inside, the bags have a range of organizational functions, consisting of laptop computer and tablet sleeves, concealed pockets, essential rings, and water bottle pockets. The knapsack has a passthrough slot for a telescoping luggage manage, while the lug has a cushioned base to secure your products when you put it down. Both creates function “stormproof” 600D recycled Kodra on the outdoors, 210D nylon oxlan on the within, and …