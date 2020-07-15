Moment drunk fitness instructor climbs 20ft ladder and uses MALLET to smash window into his own home

A drunk fitness instructor broke into his own home by climbing a 20-foot ladder and smashing a window after over-indulging while celebrating the re-opening of pubs.

Reece Barr, 25, from Leeds, said he gulped down up to 20 pints of beer and five Jägerbombs before staggering home clutching a doner kebab.

After realising he had forgotten his keys, the reveller tried to get some sleep in a bar he had built in the garden.

But when he decided it was too cold and newspapers wouldn’t do as a duvet, he took drastic action.

CCTV footage shows Reece perching precariously on a ladder, and holding a bag containing his kebab, as he whacks his bedroom window with a hammer.

After five strikes he breaks the glass and crawls inside – causing an estimated £300 worth of damage to the family home.

‘I was very drunk,’ Reece confessed, ‘I remember getting in, but I don’t remember how’.

‘I looked out the next morning and saw the ladder and broken window and I thought “that’s how I got in then” and I checked the CCTV footage.

‘When I saw the footage, I laughed. It was hilarious – in my state I was pretty proud of how I did.

‘I thought there was no way I could get up there when I watched it back.

‘I obviously thought it would be a good idea to scale this ladder at one in morning with a hammer in my hand.’

Reece said he had to break into the house as no one was in. His father, who he lives with, was away spending the night with his girlfriend.

‘I tried to sleep in my bar, laying on newspapers,’ he said, ‘but it was freezing’.

Reece claimed that his decision to get inside was spurred on by the thought of his doner kebab and naan bread getting cold.

‘The mission was to get inside and eat my kebab before it went cold,’ he said.

‘The kebab was safe and nobody was seriously injured – and it was definitely worth saving.’

Reece had gone out with his father and some friends on Sunday July 12, and admitted he ‘got carried away’ drinking double his normal ten to 15 pints.

He couldn’t wake his father up to get in when he got home, as he had gone to his girlfriend’s.

When he showed his father the CCTV footage, he said ‘as long as you’re all right, that’s the main thing’.

He also said: ‘There’s no way you’ve got up there!’

The 25-year-old uploaded the clip to social media to the delight of his friends.

‘It has been mental, I’ve had hundreds of likes, comments and shares,’ said Reece.

‘A few my mates heard about what I’d done so I thought I’d upload the video so they could all see it.’