Moment cop saves 8-year-old girl from Ohio flash flood using rope tied to her waist to pull her out

Body camera footage unveiled the dramatic moment a hero cop rescued an 8-year-old girl from a flash flood in Ohio this week.

Officer Tom Cercek of the Walton Hills Police Department was praised for the rescue of the child, who was stranded on a shale ledge by the raging water near Bridal Veil Falls in Bedford about 17 miles south of Cleveland on Tuesday.

Cercek sometimes appears in the footage dropping a thin rope to the unidentified girl, who tied it to her waist, to ensure that he could pull her out of harm’s way.

An adult woman and yet another child related to the girl had managed to escape to safety the moment the flash flood took the family by surprise after having a sudden rain storm.

Scrolls down for video

Body camera footage (pictured) unveiled when officer Tom Cercek of the Walton Hills Police Department in Ohio used a rope to pull an 8-year-old girl stranded on a shale ledge by way of a raging flash flood near Bridal Veil Falls in Bedford about 17 miles south of Cleveland on Tuesday

Cercek is seen in the footage dropping the thin rope to the unidentified girl, who tied it to her waist, so that that he could pull her out of harm’s way

Pictured is the daughter or son the moment she was pulled up to a muddy embankment by Cercek. An adult woman and yet another child related to the girl had managed to escape to safety once the flash flood took your family by surprise after a sudden rain storm

The family was enjoying the creek that feeds the falls if they were suddenly overtaken by way of a wall of water that resulted from the rain, WOIO reported.

Two witnesses managed to find Cercek, who’s spotted in the footage racing to their rear to the scene crying out, ‘What is going on?’

He later found that your family members had sought refuge on the western side of the creek.

The officer instructed your family members to go up on the side from the water and then turned his attention to the young girl. ‘Hey, wait!’ that he yelled to the child.

The cop then scaled down a muddy embankment to get close to the child as that he unravelled a thin rope.

He tossed the girl the rope and cried out ‘around your body,’ instructing her to tie the rope to herself so he could pull her up to where he stood on the embankment.

‘Oh my God, many thanks, thank you. Thank you so much,’ the child told the officer after that he as able to pull her up.

The girl is heard in the footage saying, ‘Oh my God, many thanks, thank you. Thank you so much,’ when Cercek finally pulled her up by the rope. She is pictured approaching the cop to embrace him after the rescue

The daughter or son is greeted by grateful family members following the rescue

The daughter or son moaned in relief after she rested for several moments in the officer’s care.

He later sometimes appears in the footage approaching the child after she was reunited with her family.

‘Are you okay? What’s your name?’ he asked as the two embraced.