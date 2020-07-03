Moment 72-year-old camper advances on a bison before being gored

This may be the moment a 72-year-old camper advanced to within 10ft of a bison in what proved a expensive mistake as she was gored and flung 15ft in the air.

Footage of the encounter in Yellowstone National Park was taken by another family at the campsite, who watched in horror since the creature attacked the woman who was simply trying to just take a photo.

The California woman was left unconscious on the grass and was subsequently airlifted to hospital, but the bison did not damage any major organs.

Park rangers warned that visitors should keep 75ft (25 yards) away from the creatures since they’re ‘wild animals’ that feel ‘threatened’ if they’re approached.

Risky move: A woman advances to within 10ft of a bison – well short of the recommended 75ft – within an encounter which ended with her being gored and flung in to the air

Jake Larsen, one of the campers who watched the bison attack unfold, told WCCO that ‘the lady got much too close’, adding: ‘She just kept provoking the bison.’

His sister Jenna said ‘it was just an accident waiting to happen’, recalling how she could ‘hear the bison making noises and blowing steam out’.

‘[The woman] got thrown initially maybe 10, 15 feet in the air across and she was unconscious briefly. She got up and it hit her again,’ said their mother Jodi.

Jodi, a nurse, visited help the girl with some blankets before she was airlifted to hospital without memory of what had happened to her.

Park rangers said she was flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, but she was later released after enduring only ‘gorge marks’.

‘The number of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet,’ said bison biologist Chris Geremia.

‘Bison are wildlife that answer threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the floor, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail.

‘If that does not make the threat (in this instance it was a person) move away, a threatened bison may charge.

‘To be safe around bison, stay at the very least 25 yards away, move away should they approach, and run away or find cover if they charge.’

Footage of the encounter in Yellowstone National Park was taken by yet another family at the campsite, who watched in horror as the creature attacked the 72-year-old

A bison is pictured in Yellowstone National Park in March. Park rangers say that the creatures may become aggressive once they feel threatened

The California woman is not the initial Yellowstone visitor to enrage a bison. In 2015, two people including a 62-year-old Australian were gored within three weeks.

The other victim was a 16-year-old girl from Taiwan who was simply hospitalized after being attacked as she posed for a picture near the animal.

In 2018, yet another California woman – 59-year-old Kim Hancock – was taken fully to a hospital with a hip injury after being gored by another bison.

And in May this year, a woman was knocked to the ground when she got too near a bison near the popular Old Faithful geyser following the park partially re-opened.

A male American bison can consider to 2,000lbs and may run around 40mph, experts say.

The latest incident is under investigation, park rangers said, warning that guests should steer clear of wild animals in campsites and parking lots.

The 25-yard distance also pertains to elk, deer, moose and coyotes while visitors should stay at the very least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, rangers say.

Bears have killed at least seven people in Yellowstone because the park was established in 1872.