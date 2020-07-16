Mom throws a belated gender reveal party for her transgender son, 17 years later

The couple from Akron, Ohio, wore matching outfits of pink and blue. There was a cake decorated with pink and blue sprinkles and a big question mark on the top. And then, of course, there is the big box that typically offers the pink or blue balloons that serve to reveal the gender of their baby.

But because they counted down seriously to one, what popped out were balloons of yellow, white, purple and black — the colors of the nonbinary flag — followed by their 17-year-old daughter or son, coming out to the world together with his new pronouns of that he, him and his.

Schoolcraft, a rising high school senior, helped organize the party. He find the colors of the balloons to represent his nonbinary gender identity and the colors of the cake to be pink, white and blue to represent the colors of the transgender pride flag.

“I wanted the transgender flag in there because I still feel that going from whatever you are originally to nonbinary is also a transition and it doesn’t just have to be straight female to male,” Schoolcraft told CNN.

He said this has been a long journey for him to find his new identity as nonbinary. When he arrived on the scene to his parents a couple months ago, they supported him, but that he was nervous other family members wouldn’t have the same.

Turns out, he previously nothing to worry about because the rest of his extended family also took it well and so are doing their utmost to use his correct pronouns, according to Gwaltney.

To have that burden lifted off his shoulders felt “refreshing,” the teen said.

“You’ve been going by one name all your life and to suddenly go by a new name, especially when your parents call you by it, it’s weird and has to register in your brain. But it’s definitely 100% worth it and I’m glad we had (the reveal party).”

The teen’s happiness was captured in heartwarming images taken by Sarah Bride Photography , which Gwaltney shared to her Facebook page. After forgetting to make the post private, it blew up, being shared more than 50,000 times and garnering thousands of comments.

“What a world this would be if all parents reacted this way, to their LGBTQ+ Children,” anyone commented.

Gwaltney said she’s been receiving lots of direct messages from people who are sharing their own stories of developing to their family.

“A lot of people have been reaching out to me through messenger telling me their own stories of coming out to their family,” Gwaltney told CNN. “I’ve even had people ask me for advice, saying ‘I think my child might be nonbinary or transgender. How did you know?’ Those kinds of questions.”

Her best little bit of advice for these parents would be to “have an open mind.”

“Don’t try to put them in a box. Regardless of what stage your kids are in, always support them,” said Gwaltney, who is now pregnant with her fourth child.

As for Schoolcraft’s advice for others who may be questioning their gender identity or are too scared to come out, he said they should understand that only “you get to make life what you want it to be.”

“So no matter what happens, even if someone doesn’t accept you, that’s not your fault because you’re loved and you’re going to find people who will love and support you,” Schoolcraft said.