‘Mom’ Star Anna Faris Exits CBS Comedy Series After Seven Seasons – Deadline

In a significant shakeup, CBS‘ comedy Mom is losing among its 2 title characters. Anna Faris will not be going back to the series for its upcoming 8th season, leaving Allison Janney as the sole lead.

The relocation is unexpected. Both Faris and Janney remain in the middle of two-year contracts they checked in spring 2019 after prolonged settlements. Their brand-new offers protected a two-year renewal for the Chuck Lorre comedy through Season 8.

I hear Faris’ exit was completed early into the program’s hiatus, and the authors have actually been composing the brand-new season without her character,Christy Her lack will be dealt with in the upcoming season, which is slated to begin productionSept 14 in Los Angeles.

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Farris stated. “I’m so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

Mom is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association withWarner Bros Television. It was developed by Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky and Gemma Baker, who composed the pilot script on specification. It landed at CBS with a pilot order in December 2012 …