Mom of police officer injured in riot outraged by Trump's lie

The mother of a DC Police officer who was brutally assaulted while defending the US Capitol during the January 6 insurrection said that she and her family are outraged by former President Donald Trump’s claim that his supporters were “hugging and kissing” officers during the riot and that the mob posed “zero threat.”

Terry Fanone, the mother of officer Michael Fanone, who was stun-gunned several times, beaten with a flagpole and heard people screaming, “Kill him with his own gun,” told CNN’s Don Lemon on “CNN Tonight” that when she thinks about Trump’s recent comments, “What goes through my mind is really outrage.”

“For us, for our family, and for each and every police officer that I know that Michael’s in touch with constantly, it’s outrageous. It’s so dehumanizing. It’s so devaluing,” she said.

The former President falsely claimed in an interview with Fox News last week that the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol earlier this year in an attack that left five dead, including a police officer, behaved properly with law enforcement and that there was “zero threat” to the building. He also claimed that some of the rioters “went in, and they are hugging and kissing the police and the guards.”

Michael Fanone suffered a heart attack and concussion on January 6 and is now dealing with a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“That doesn’t even begin to tell the story,” his mother told Lemon, referring to her son’s graphic description of what he suffered the day of the riot. “It doesn’t even begin to tell the story of what our family went through and what he went through that day.”