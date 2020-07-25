MOLOVA Case for Airpods 1&2 Case,Silicone 3D Cute Funny Cartoon Character Kawaii Bag Airpods Cover Shock Proof Compatiable with Wireless Charging Case for Kids Girls Teens Women Boys (Black Backpack)



Price: $9.97 - $6.97

(as of Jul 25,2020 04:54:05 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Package Included:

Please note: AirPods and Airpods charging case are not lncluded

1 x Airpods Silicone Backpack Case

1 x metal strap

1 x Key Chain Carabiner

Super Cute Backpack Design Case Compatible for Airpods 2 & 1



Make Your Airpods Stand Out

Made of superior soft-touch silicone case

As grippy and durable as it is good looking

No more AirPods falling out

You can take your Airpods anywhere

Shockproof Design

360° Protection

Portable Design

Soft Touch Silicone

Durable Material

compatibility

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

Material

Silicone

Silicone

Silicone

Silicone

Silicone

Silicone

100% Protective

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

compatibility

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

Material

Silicone

Silicone

Silicone

Silicone

Silicone

Silicone

100% Protective

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

compatibility

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

Material

Silicone

Plastic Inner + Leather Skin

Silicone

Silicone

Silicone

Silicone

100% Protective

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

compatibility

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

Airpods 2/1

84L Storage Bag

Material

Silicone

Silicone

Silicone

Silicone

Silicone

Composite Non-woven Fabric

100% Protective

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

3 Pack

[SUPER PROTECTION] This adorable lovely Airpods is made from high-quality silicone material for perfectly fits you airpods.Soft silicone material fancy pattern cartoon girly shockproof and drop proof shell and have good shock absorption, protects your air pods from unnecessary bumps, dents and scratches.

[COMPATIABLE WIRH WIRELESS CHARGE] This case is support with wireless charge 100% compatible with airpods 2, you no need worry about that it will effect wireless charge within this case on your air pods.

[THE PACKAGE INCLUDE] 1* Cute Air pods case; 1* A metal strap; 1 x Keychain.You can hang in any place you like, and you don’t have to worry about Air pods losing.

[SERVICE] I hope that our service can bring you the perfect shopping experience. If you have any questions, please let us know and we will solve your problem as soon as possible.