MOLOVA Case for Airpods 1&2 Case,Silicone 3D Cute Funny Cartoon Character Kawaii Bag Airpods Cover Shock Proof Compatiable with Wireless Charging Case for Kids Girls Teens Women Boys (Black Backpack)

Price:
$9.97 - $6.97
(as of Jul 25,2020 04:54:05 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Package Included:
Please note: AirPods and Airpods charging case are not lncluded
1 x Airpods Silicone Backpack Case
1 x metal strap
1 x Key Chain Carabiner
Super Cute Backpack Design Case Compatible for Airpods 2 & 1
Make Your Airpods Stand Out
Made of superior soft-touch silicone case
As grippy and durable as it is good looking
No more AirPods falling out
You can take your Airpods anywhere
Shockproof Design
360° Protection
Portable Design
Soft Touch Silicone
Durable Material
compatibility
[SUPER PROTECTION] This adorable lovely Airpods is made from high-quality silicone material for perfectly fits you airpods.Soft silicone material fancy pattern cartoon girly shockproof and drop proof shell and have good shock absorption, protects your air pods from unnecessary bumps, dents and scratches.
[COMPATIABLE WIRH WIRELESS CHARGE] This case is support with wireless charge 100% compatible with airpods 2, you no need worry about that it will effect wireless charge within this case on your air pods.
[THE PACKAGE INCLUDE] 1* Cute Air pods case; 1* A metal strap; 1 x Keychain.You can hang in any place you like, and you don’t have to worry about Air pods losing.
[SERVICE] I hope that our service can bring you the perfect shopping experience. If you have any questions, please let us know and we will solve your problem as soon as possible.