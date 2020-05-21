Moline gym defies Illinois governor’s stay-at-home order

Omni Strength opened Tuesday for group coaching in hopes of a confrontation with authorities

MOLINE, Illinois — A Moline gym proprietor on Tuesday opened for group coaching in violation of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order in hopes of a confrontation with legislation enforcement.

“Somebody call the authorities,” mentioned Chris Ninotta, owner-operator of Omni Strength in a Facebook Live video. He mentioned his small enterprise has been straining underneath the shutdown.

“I complied, and I’m not anymore,” he mentioned.

On Monday Moline Police served Ninotta with a stop and desist order that mandated he cease working his gym or face the lack of his enterprise license, an order of closure or civil and/or legal legal responsibility.

Also on Monday, the governor clarified his stance on charging companies with a misdemeanor for opening early.

“Under the current Illinois Department of Public Health act, when a business violates IDPH rules and puts public health at risk, the business has committed a class A misdemeanor, that’s the existing law today in fact last week and last year. Under existing law, law enforcement can issue a citation to the business,” Governor Pritzker mentioned.

Ripping the stop and desist letter in two, Ninotta known as Pritzker “unconstitutional” and “un-American.”

“Just because something is legal or illegal doesn’t make it right or wrong,” Ninotta mentioned. “And I believe people should stay in their lane and if I can practice safe social distancing through this, let me be an adult about it and handle it.”