Moles accumulate melanocytes on the skin, manifested in the form of spots, nodules. The appearance of moles is mainly due to genetic factors. There are benign and malignant.

Dermatologist Rshtun Babayan of the Center for Medical Genetics and Primary Health Care identifies the signs of malignancy:

Color և size change

change in carpet consistency

redness

Existence of itching

Injury

hair shed

bleeding

enlargement of lymph nodes



Almost all moles can be removed but: If there are normal pigmented, flat nodules, or for example there is a congenital giant melanocyte nodule, it is not recommended to remove it.

The removed mole should be sent for histological examination if there is a suspicion that it may be malignant.



Methods for removing moles:

surgical,

by electrocoagulation,

by radio method,

through cryotherapy,

with lasers

The choice of method depends on the type of carpet և size.



Scars can be removed after removing moleswhich need further care կ correction.

If you have moles, you should be careful, protect yourself from the sun, wear closed clothes, try not to damage them.



When to worry և See a dermatologist

If the size of the carpet changes

Feelings of itching and pain

Bleeding is observed

Remember melanoma (a type of skin cancer characterized by uncontrolled growth of pigment cells) ABCDE rule:

A. Asymmetry (one half of the carpet is different from the other)

B. Uneven edges

C. Color (multicolored color)

D. Diameter (greater than 6 mm)

E. Mole evolution (change of size, horse or color)



Moles: amThe most common types are:

pigment

epidermal moles

intradermal moles

fibroepithelial moles

dysplastic moles

papillomatosis (warts) moles

blue spot

Halo mole

Spitz mole



