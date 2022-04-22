The Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilitsa handed over the first part of the application form provided to the country to EU Ambassador Janis Majeski, informing that the second part will be provided in mid-May.

“We have worked tirelessly to complete the questionnaire in 10 days. “This is how we will work in the near future to continue our path to becoming part of the European family,” said the Prime Minister of Moldova.

The EU Ambassador to Moldova congratulated the country’s authorities on completing the first part of the questionnaire in a short time and on “accelerating EU membership”.

It should be noted that the official questionnaires, which were the starting point of the EU accession process, were provided to the Foreign Ministers of Georgia and Moldova on April 11 in Luxembourg.