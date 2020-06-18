Molatham takes Jersey spoils at Royal Ascot | Racing News

Trainer Roger Varian made it a quickfire double at Royal Ascot on Thursday as Molatham took the Jersey Stakes, providing yet another winner for in-form rider Jim Crowley.

The jockey was chalking up his fifth win of the meeting aboard the 11-2 shot, but the victor had to show plenty of determination in a tight battle with Monarch Of Egypt.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained second made up a huge amount of ground in the closing stages, coming from the back of the field to take the lead, but he drifted slightly across the track, which allowed Molatham to seize the advantage.