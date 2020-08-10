Mokwena’s presence gives Mamelodi Sundowns advantage over Orlando Pirates – Mkhalele

The retired Buccaneers winger has a look at the excitedly prepared for clash versus Masandawana

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Helman Mkhalele thinks every gamer in the PSL is under pressure, stating striker Gabadinho Mhango is not the only gamer that will feel the heat as the league returns on Tuesday night.

The Malawi worldwide is competing for the leading goalscorer award – he was on ball game sheet in the preliminary as the Buccaneers bagged a 1- 0 win versus coach Pitso Mosimane’s soldiers, however Mkhalele hints the Brazilians will aim to correct their protective mistakes.

“I think each and every player in the PSL is always under pressure to deliver and perform. Yes, Gabadinho Mhango would like to continue where he left off,” Mkhalele informed Goal .

“So, I would state it will likewise depend upon just how much he wishes to win the leading goalscorer award.

“On the other hand, we are talking about errors on the part of Sundowns defence and that can work for Sundowns to wake up in a game as big as this one and ensure they don’t repeat them against Pirates,” he stated.

” I likewise think that when huge groups play together, gamers tend to be hyped up and the inspiration is various. These 2 groups have huge stature in the league. I’m anticipating a much better and enhanced safeguarding from