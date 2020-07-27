Mohu Television Antenna Leaf 30 Paper-Thin Indoor HDTV Antenna for Free TV MH-110502 (Renewed)



Price: $19.99 - $17.90

(as of Jul 27,2020 14:22:38 UTC – Details)



The factory Refurbished Mohu Leaf HDTV antenna comes with a 90 day warranty for defects and has been fully tested by Mohu. The factory Refurbished Leaf television antenna comes with a 10ft foot high performance cable. The Leaf TV antenna delivers the top 20 network shows and more for free TV in full 1080p HD with no monthly cable or satellite bills. The Leaf digital TV antenna is the original paper-thin HD antenna for TV that provides unparalleled performance for an indoor HDTV antenna. The Leaf digital antenna for HDTV combines with any streaming device for maximum viewing options, and is the is the antenna of choice for cord-cutters everywhere. The Leaf indoor antenna can be easily hidden behind a picture, bookshelf, or television. The reversible black and white design can even be painted to match any decor. The combination of its unobtrusive design and powerful reception capabilities make the Leaf a top choice in any home. The unique design concept for the Leaf is modeled after a discrete mud flap antenna developed for the U.S. Military by Mohu parent company, Greenwave Scientific. The Leaf was designed and is manufactured in Raleigh, North Carolina.

10 FT COAXIAL CABLE INCLUDED: Multi-directional and Reversible HDTV Antennas – Paintable to match any décor, no “pointing” needed

RECEPTION TOTALLY DEPENDENT ON LOCATION and the type of signal being transmitted in the area (VHF/UHF). DISCLAIMER: The results of available channels in your area is an estimate based on your location and the location of the TV transmitters in your area and is not guaranteed. Every location is unique in terms of local terrain foliage and installation details which will affect your reception.

SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Our customer service team of industry professionals is here to provide you with all the support you need! We are confident in the quality of our product and offer a 1-year warranty AND fantastic customer service. Email us at [email protected] or call 1-855-4GOMOHU (855-446-6648) for support